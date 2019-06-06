6 Summer Skin Care Tips for Men - Mocha Man Style

Taking care of your skin is an essential part of being healthy. Unfortunately, many men’s skin care regimen extends no further than a bar...

Taking care of your skin is an essential part of being healthy. Unfortunately, many men’s skin care regimen extends no further than a bar of soap, body wash, and some aftershave.

“Men need to pay closer attention to their skin,” said Tim McComsey is a personal trainer, registered dietitian. “It’s the largest organ in the body and should not be neglected.”

To help you keep your skin healthy and hydrated, McComsey shares six summer skin care tips for men:

Use Sunscreen Daily

It doesn’t matter how much time you spend outdoors, sunscreen is essential to defend against the sun’s UV rays. Consider at least a 30 plus SPF cream and an oil-free facial sun screen for the face. Look for sunscreen products that are all natural or that have green tea extract in them. It’ll help keep the skin smoother.

Use Olive Oil Soaps/Body Washes

Olive oil is a moisturizing ingredient with Oleic Acid, a monounsaturated fat that has beneficial properties. Natural is always best when it comes to shower products because they provide help to revitalize your skin. You can also look for products containing, Aloe Vera, Vitamin C, and Lemon Extract to help further revitalize skin.

Wash Your Face Nightly

Women shouldn’t be the only ones washing their faces nightly. Men should have a regular cleansing routine before bed because their skin is exposed daily to allergens, dust and dirt. Washing with a good mineral facial wash, which contains ingredients like Dead Sea salts, pure marine algae and organic herbal extracts can help to remove all of the dirt and debris that collects on the surface of your skin and exfoliate dead skin cells.

Moisturize Your Skin

After washing your face, always apply moisturizer to help keep your skin hydrated. Look for one that contains aloe because it keeps skin looking healthy and is known for helping with dryness, but doesn’t leave your skin feeling greasy. You just need to put on a small amount of aloe lotion to get the complete effect right before bed.

Keep Your Eyes Refreshed with Eye Cream

Yes, eye cream. The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more sensitive than the rest of your skin and requires unique attention. Look for eye creams that contain ingredients such as coconut oil and hyaluronic serum to help reduce puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles around your eyes.

Consider Using a Retinol Cream

Retinol (Vitamin A) should be considered as a booster to your regular moisturizer. It is known for its antioxidant properties, and if you choose one with Argan Oil, you get the added benefit of essential fatty acids that further hydrate your skin it and keep it feeling smooth.

