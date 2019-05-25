UPOPHouston Has Photo Ops to Make You #Instafamous - Mocha Man Style

Univision Houston launched an interactive social experience with imaginative installations called UpopHouston. This new artistic studio is designed for people of all ages to...

Univision Houston launched an interactive social experience with imaginative installations called UpopHouston. This new artistic studio is designed for people of all ages to experience a creative space filled with a diverse collection of sceneries. With over 18 themed rooms, guests can pop-in to UpopHouston for the ultimate picture-taking experience. Themes like the Golden room, the Neon heartbeat room, the Galaxy room and a room called Purple Haze, provide visitors to UpopHouston with the perfect background for great photos.

I attended a UpopHouston preview and created a few images to share on Mocha Man Style.

Tribute to President Barack Obama

I was inspired to recreate President Obama’s official portrait by artists Kehinde Wiley. Maybe I should join the other 100 democratic candidates and run for president in 2020.

Angel on Earth

“An angel from heaven appeared to him and strengthened him.” – Luke ‭22:43‬

I tried to get a bit artistic with this shot. I like the moody background.

Rainbow of Love

“People say that life is misery

But in him, there is no mystery

So he sends to us his rainbow of love

Red and orange and purple

Yellow and blue and green” – Pharoah Sanders

Taking Care of Business

Making money moves. I wonder if this is what Prince’s office looked like.

Not #FakeNews

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to meet legendary journalist Jorge Ramos at an event in Miami. He has inspired me to be the next Univision anchor. Step 1: Get hired by Univision. Step 2: Learn Spanish. Step 3: Be awesome.

And the Greatest of These is Love

Daily reminder: Always treat one another with LOVE and RESPECT.

UpopHouston is open on Fridays from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, and children under five are free. Each ticket includes one hour of unlimited access to picture taking in various themed rooms. A dressing room is available for quick outfit changes, and the building is handicap accessible. Tickets can be purchased at UpopHouston.com.

