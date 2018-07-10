The Warby Parker Framework Collection is Designed for Eye-Catching Style - Mocha Man Style

This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links. Warby Parker is constantly...

This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.

Warby Parker is constantly creating new designs that are modern, appealing, and stylish. The new Warby Parker Framework Collection offers three new semi-rimless sunglasses. The lenses are half-encased in polished metal, and the frames are lightweight and durable. Here are three of our favorites from the collection.

James Wide

Made from stainless steel and custom cellulose acetate, the James Wide is a rectangular frame with a semi-rimless silhouette and proportioned for a wider fit. Lenses include superhydrophobic, anti-reflective, and scratch-resistant treatments.

Wallis

With tall, square-ish lenses and adjustable nose pads, the Wallis frames are perfect for men with wider faces. The lenses are made from thin, light, impact-resistant polycarbonate.

Barrow

Barrow is an aviator frame with eyewires that wrap halfway around the lenses giving the classic shape a deconstructed aesthetic. They’re equipped with scratch-resistant lenses that provide 100% UV protection.

Starting at just $145, these glasses are must-have items for summer and beyond.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle













