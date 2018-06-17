 Eric Benét Shares His Thoughts of Music, Marriage, and Fatherhood - Mocha Man Style
Eric Benét Shares His Thoughts of Music, Marriage, and Fatherhood

Eric Benét Shares His Thoughts of Music, Marriage, and Fatherhood

Entertainment & Sports June 17, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall

interview9 music224
Singer, songwriter, and actor, Eric Benét, has released seven albums and earned a #1 hit on the R&B chart with “Spend My Life with... Eric Benét Shares His Thoughts of Music, Marriage, and Fatherhood

Singer, songwriter, and actor, Eric Benét, has released seven albums and earned a #1 hit on the R&B chart with “Spend My Life with You” (featuring Tamia). He has also earned four Grammy Award nominations – Best Traditional R&B Performance, “Sometimes I Cry” (2011); Best male R&B V0cal Performance, “You’re The Only One” (2008); Best R&B Album, Love & Life (2008); and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals, “Spend My Life With You” (1999).

In addition to being a talented musician, Benét, 51, is also a dedicated husband and father. He is married to  Manuela Testolini, Prince’s ex-wife, and they have two daughters, 6-year-old Lucia Bella and 3-year-old Amoura Luna. In 1993, Benet’s girlfriend Tami Marie Stauff, died after an automobile accident  leaving Benét to raise their 1-year-old daughter, India, as a single father. Today India is 26 and is in  the music business. Benét was recently in Houston performing at the Kappa Alpha Psi Black & White  Ball. That’s where Mocha Man Style journalist Lloyd Gite interviewed the artist.

Eric BenétMocha Man Style:  Your last album came out two years ago. Can we expect any new music anytime soon?

Benét: I’m in a really creative space right now. My last album came out a couple of years ago and it  did really well. I just took a little time off and just concentrated on my family. I’ve just gotten back in  the studio to get into that creative zone and start coming up with concepts and ideas.

MMS: What inspires you when you’re getting ready to do a new album?

Benét: As a songwriter, there is a constant stream of music playing in my mind. I think as an artist,  it’s my job to pick the most honest and the most vulnerable pieces that you get passing by in your  mind at any given time. My music really reflects where I’m at in my life. When you hear me come out  with an album, if you listen to that album, that’s kind of like where I am in my life at that point.

MMS: As a father of three girls, how has that changed what you do?

Benét: It’s very different now because when India was born, it was like instantly, let me try and figure  out how to be a single father and let me do what needs to be done. Getting dropped from my record  label and having to take two jobs was difficult. Thankfully, I have the family that I have so that when  I was at work, India was either with my mom or my sisters. I was talking to India today and she’s just  this incredibly talented, gifted, intelligent woman. I’m so proud of her.

MMS: What’s she doing?

Benét: Oh, she’s making music. She’s making incredible music. She’s writing and producing. Her  boyfriend is Robin Thicke’s producer. So they’re recording some amazing music.

Eric Benet QUoteMMS: You raised India as a single father but with Lucia and Luna it’s different.

Benét: Yes, it is different this time around. My wife is an amazing partner. A lot of the heavy load I  share with somebody. And it’s quite a load. Anybody who has kids knows it’s a full-time job.

MMS: Do you want more children?

Benét: Try for boys? Or can I do it? I don’t really think I can do it right now. I’m happy to be blessed  with the children I have.

MMS: Everybody knows your wife Manuela was married to Prince. His birthday was in June. How  has his death impacted her?

Benét: Oh, very much so. Very much so. For anybody out there, once a marriage is over, there are  many wounds that haven’t healed yet. There are many things that haven’t been said. You are  basically leaving someone you thought you would spend the rest of your life with. They thought the same thing. I’m a firm believer that love never dies. It just changes into something. She’s still in her  own way… she wasn’t in love with him but she loved him very deeply. She shared a very deep part of  herself in that marriage. The death of Prince, I only met him a couple of times, but as an artist, his  presence was very profound in my life. For her, the loss was something way deeper. He just had a  birthday and in a lot of ways, she had to relive that death and that passing. So I’m just as supportive  as I know how to be whenever she’s dealing with it.

Eric Benét

MMS: You were married to actress Halle Berry for a few years. Do you ever talk to her?

Benét: No. No. It was one of those relationships that when it was over, it was over. She very much  moved on with her life and I moved on with mine and all I do is wish her the utmost happiness and  the utmost love and joy from this distance.

MMS: You have appeared in television and movies as an actor. Any plans to go back to that?

Benét: I’m actually producing a film. We’re in that Hollywood process of looking for funding right  now. It’s a story I created and a story that’s very powerful. I’ve signed on the producer of the film  Marshall, Chris Longer. It’s called Legends. It’s a lot of pain, music, a lot of love and a lot of  redemption.

MMS: What does Eric Benét do when he’s not on the road performing?

Benét: When I’m not performing, I am the best daddy ever to my 6-year-old and my 3-year-old.  Giving them horseback rides or hanging with India talking about music and music production. I have  some other business ventures that I’m in the midst of creating right now. But I’m just focused on my  children and wife and just being a homebody.

Photos by Frederick J. Goodall

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle



About author

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

Copyright Goodall Family Media 2016