Spring into Style with the Warby Parker 2017 Collection

Spring is the perfect season for a style refresh. Updating your eyewear is a great place to start. Warby Parker’s 2017 Spring Collection offers a variety of fashionable frames. Here are a few of our favorites from the collection.

Durand

The Durand frames feature round lenses made from polycarbonate, the most impact-resistant material for eyeglasses. Anti-scratch and anti-reflective coating and 100% UV protection are included with these stylish glasses.

Fletcher

Fletcher’s flat brow creates a clean line that is sleek and modern. Cut from a single sheet of acetate to maintain color parity, these Fletcher frames are hand-polished for three days with a German wax compound before making their way to your eyes.

Nash

These frames have a square vintage shape that look great on variety of face shapes and are constructed with Akulon-coated screws for durability. Nash frames are available in Crystal, Deep Sea Blue, Greystone, and Whiskey Tortoise.

If you can’t decide which frames you want, you can try them all for FREE. Warby Parker’s Home Try-On program let’s you select 5 pairs of frames to try for 5 days.

