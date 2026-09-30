UGREEN MagFlow Pro Power Bank Review

I’m a heavy phone user. I may be recording video for one of my artists, capturing an idea for new content, answering emails, texting my wife and five kids, or scrolling TikTok longer than I planned. By early afternoon, my battery is usually well below 50%.

Battery life is only part of the problem. My iPhone 15 also gets noticeably warm when I’m shooting video, running several apps, or charging while I’m still using it. That combination of battery drain and heat is what made me interested in the UGREEN MagFlow Pro 10,000mAh Qi2 25W Magnetic Power Bank.

I snap it onto the back of my iPhone, the magnets hold it securely, and wireless charging starts without me plugging anything in. I can keep checking messages, reading email or moving around an event without a cable hanging from my phone.

The MagFlow Pro supports Qi2.2 wireless charging up to 25W, although your phone determines how much of that speed you actually get. My iPhone 15 tops out at 15W wirelessly, so I don’t get the full 25W. Newer iPhone 16 and 17 models can take advantage of the faster charging, and UGREEN says an iPhone 17 Pro Max can reach 50% in about 40 minutes.

When I need power faster, I use the built-in USB-C cable instead. Wired output reaches up to 45W, enough for devices larger than a phone, and the power bank can charge multiple devices at once. It also recharges at up to 30W and can charge itself while powering my phone from the same outlet.

It also has a display that shows me the remaining battery level, charging wattage and cycle count.

For me, though, the most interesting feature is the cooling system.

UGREEN’s CryoPulse system circulates liquid coolant through the power bank to help control heat, and you can actually see the liquid moving through a clear window in the case. The MagFlow Pro still warms up during wireless charging, but in my use it hasn’t gotten any hotter than other chargers I’ve used. With a phone that already tends to run hot, that’s reassuring.

Although the device has many useful features, there is a tradeoff. The MagFlow Pro is thick and fairly heavy. Once it’s attached to my iPhone 15, I definitely know it’s there. I wouldn’t want to hold the combination in my hand all day, and I wish UGREEN had added a kickstand for watching video while charging.

If you have an iPhone 16 or newer and often charge while shooting video or navigating, the MagFlow Pro earns its price (List: $149, currently: $99 or less). On an iPhone 15 or older, a cheaper Qi2 power bank charges just as fast wirelessly. What you’d give up is the cooling, the built-in cable and the display. For the way I use my phone, those are worth it.