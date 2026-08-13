Lucid Gravity GT-S Brings Supercar Power to the Family SUV

The new Lucid Gravity GT-S delivers the acceleration of a supercar and the comfort of a luxury SUV.

With 1,070 horsepower, the GT-S accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, which is remarkable for a vehicle that seats up to seven adults.

The standard Dynamic Handling Package includes independent rear-wheel steering and an adaptive three-chamber air suspension. Rear-wheel steering helps the SUV maneuver through tight turns while improving stability at highway speeds. The air suspension lowers the vehicle at higher speeds to sharpen handling without sacrificing ride comfort. An Enhanced Launch Mode manages the electric motors’ instant torque for maximum acceleration.

Despite those performance numbers, the Gravity GT-S remains useful for daily life. Depending on configuration, the Gravity platform provides up to 120 cubic feet of cargo space. That flexibility allows the SUV to carry passengers during the week and handle luggage, equipment, or large purchases when necessary.

The cabin features expansive displays and two available interior themes. Blue stitching, piping, seatbelts, and a steering-wheel marker bring some of the Lucid Air Sapphire’s character into the GT-S. Lucid Bear logos embossed into the front headrests add a playful detail.

The exterior receives blue accents, painted blue brake calipers, four available colors, and wheel sizes ranging from 21 to 23 inches. I prefer this restrained approach. Lucid gave the GT-S a distinct identity without covering it with unnecessary wings, vents, and badges.

Lucid projects a driving range of 373 miles, although an official EPA estimate is not yet available. When connected to a 400-kW DC fast charger, the GT-S can add 200 miles of range in approximately 14 minutes. Its native NACS port provides access to compatible Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America stations.

The 2027 Lucid Gravity GT-S starts at $125,900 and is expected to arrive in late 2026. That price excludes destination charges, taxes, options, and other fees.

The GT-S makes sense for buyers who need interior space but do not want a large SUV that feels slow or cumbersome. Its combination of acceleration, handling, range, and flexible seating gives it a clear position in the growing luxury electric SUV market.