The 2027 Subaru Getaway Is the Family EV That Doesn’t Settle

As a dad with a family of seven and two dogs, I want a vehicle with power and personality.

I also need room for kids, overnight bags, dog crates, snacks, chargers, and all the random stuff that appears right before we head out. Finding something that can handle all of that without feeling like a school bus is not easy.

The 2027 Subaru Getaway seems to check all the boxes.

Its dual electric motors produce 420 horsepower and push this three-row SUV from 0 to 60 mph in under five seconds. That is serious output for a vehicle built to carry a full house.

The exterior matches that energy with clean, modern lines, flush door handles, bold wheel options, and an illuminated Subaru logo front and rear that gives it a distinctive presence day or night.

And you don’t have to worry about range anxiety with the Getaway. Its 95.8-kWh battery is rated for more than 300 miles on a single charge, and its 150-kW charging speed gets you from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

Standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, 8.3 inches of ground clearance, and X-MODE with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings mean this SUV handles more than school runs and grocery stops. It also tows up to 3,500 pounds.

Inside, you’ll find even-passenger seating, USB-C ports in every row, three-zone climate control, and dedicated third-row vents. Fold the third row flat, and you get 45.6 cubic feet of storage.

If you’re looking for an electric SUV with power, space, efficiency, and style, then the 2027 Subaru Getaway is one to consider.