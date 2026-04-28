Kandy G. Lopez Stitches Everyday People Into Majestic Portraits

When I first saw a photo of Kandy G. Lopez’s work online, I thought I was looking at a painting.

Then I looked closer and realized it was not painted at all. It was made with yarn, thread, and fiber, built strand by strand with an extraordinary level of patience. I was amazed by the skill and precision, and I knew I had to see her work in person.

Jade I, 2023. Yarn and paint on hook mesh.

Lopez’s exhibition, Allegiance to the People, at the Houston Museum of African American Culture, is a powerful meditation on visibility, dignity, and identity.

Yarn carries associations with domestic labor, family, migration, and memory. It is soft, familiar, and historically undervalued, often dismissed alongside the labor of women, Black artists, and Caribbean artists working outside traditional systems of power. Lopez turns that material into something monumental. Her work challenges the hierarchy that separates fine art from craft.

The large-scale works City Girls and City Boys anchor the exhibition. Positioned against the museum’s second-story windows, they appear almost painted onto the space itself from a distance. Up close, the labor becomes visible. Strands of yarn form hair, skin, clothing, shadows, jewelry, sneakers, and expressions.

City Girls, 2025. Yarn, acrylic, and spray paint on hook mesh canvas.

City Girls is full of confidence, self-awareness, and joy. The piece makes me think of LL Cool J’s song, “Around the Way Girl.” The work has the energy of a street-style photo, a family portrait, and a royal court occupying the same frame.

City Boys, 2025. Yarn and spray paint on hook mesh.

City Boys carries a quieter but equally commanding energy. The men stand shoulder to shoulder, relaxed and cool. Their posture suggests brotherhood, ease, and a comfort with one another that feels both casual and intentional.

BrooklynBetty, 2021. Yarn and spray paint on mesh canvas.

Another piece, BrooklynBetty, shows a masked woman in a long black-and-white Dior coat, fully in control of her image. The mask holds several meanings at once: protection, fashion, anonymity, and the complicated ways we present ourselves in public.

One of my favorite pieces is Las Dos Kandys, which turns the lens on Lopez herself. The work appears to draw from Frida Kahlo’s practice of splitting the self into two figures to examine interior life from the outside. But Lopez is not simply paying homage. She is asking her own questions about what it means to be an Afro-Caribbean American woman artist navigating identity across cultures, generations, and art historical traditions that were not built with her in mind.

Las Dos Kandys, 2024. Yarn and paint on hook mesh.

While Lopez’s technique is impressive, Allegiance to the People tells a deeper story. She does not use fiber as a gimmick or a statement. She uses it to build human beings, strand by strand, until they are fully themselves on the wall in front of you.