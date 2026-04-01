Cimafunk Brings the Funk to Discovery Green

When I visited Cuba in 2016, I fell in love with the people, the food, the art, and especially the music.

That trip deepened an appreciation I already had for Buena Vista Social Club, Chucho Valdés, and Celia Cruz.

So when Cimafunk took the stage at Jazzy Sundays in the Parks at Discovery Green, I came expecting a connection to Cuba. What I got was a performance that reframed the way I think about Cuban music and its place in the larger Black musical world.

Cimafunk, born Erik Alejandro Iglesias Rodríguez, takes his name from the cimarrones, enslaved Africans in Cuba who resisted and escaped bondage. He blends Afro-Cuban rhythms with funk, soul, and hip-hop in a way that feels fresh and new.

His 2021 album El Alimento earned a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, helping introduce him to a wider international audience. The guest list on El Alimento, which includes George Clinton, Lupe Fiasco, and Chucho Valdés, shows how intentionally Cimafunk builds bridges across traditions.

What makes him exceptional, though, is the way his influences come alive onstage.

Cimafunk channels James Brown’s physicality, Prince’s swagger and sensuality, and Parliament-Funkadelic’s command of the groove.

Even though he sang in Spanish, the emotion of each song came through clearly.

The band was tight, funky, and fully locked in. The trumpet and trombone players were especially impressive, adding punch, urgency, and lift. Every time the horns hit, the crowd responded.

When he performed “Me Voy,” the song that helped put him on the map, the audience erupted. Across Discovery Green, people smiled, danced, and gave themselves over to the music.

One especially tender moment came when he reached out to an audience member, held her hand, and serenaded her, briefly turning a large public performance into something intimate.

What impressed me most was that Cimafunk proved that Black music continues to evolve and is still capable of surprise and joy.