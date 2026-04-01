Trudy Lynn at the Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival

A few years ago, when I was learning to play guitar, I fell deep into blues music. That rabbit hole led me to Trudy Lynn, one of Houston’s true musical treasures.

The first time I saw her perform was at the Houston Press Music Awards in 2014, and I still remember how completely she commanded the room with her voice and stage presence.

That’s why I was excited to see her at the Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival. The festival celebrates the history, culture, and spirit of Fifth Ward, and this year marked the neighborhood’s 160th anniversary. It was the perfect stage for an artist with deep roots there. Born Lee Audrey Nelms, Lynn was raised in Fifth Ward, and during her performance, she told the crowd, “I used to walk barefoot down these very streets.”

Lynn’s career stretches back to the 1960s. She came up through Houston’s club circuit, worked with Albert Collins early on, and spent decades building a career that helped keep Houston blues visible. Her album Royal Oaks Blues Café reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Blues Albums chart.

When Lynn, 78, took the stage, she performed with the kind of raw energy that only comes from lived experience. She was funny, sincere, and a little risqué.

At one point, she sang:

“Blues ain’t nothing but a woman in love with a married man. She can’t see him when she wants to. She sees him when she can.”

The crowd erupted with laughter and recognition. That moment captured what makes blues work when it is done right. It holds pain, humor, desire, and truth in the same breath.

One of the most powerful moments came when she paid tribute to Big Mama Thornton, another giant in the blues tradition.

Lynn has recorded Thornton-associated songs, including “Ball and Chain” from her debut album Trudy Sings the Blues and “Alright Baby” from I’ll Sing the Blues for You. So when she sang these songs, she was acknowledging one of the women whose influence helped shape the language she still speaks so powerfully.

Watching Lynn, I thought about the famous juke-joint scene in Sinners, where music collapses time and pulls the past and future into the same room. That is what Lynn’s voice did in Fifth Ward. It carried history, memory, and survival in a form the crowd could feel.