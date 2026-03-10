A Bag Built for the Discerning Traveler

I have one rule when I travel. Carry one bag.

It doesn’t matter if I’m gone for a weekend or two weeks. One bag has to fit my clothes, shoes, laptop, toiletries, chargers, headphones, and books, and look good while doing it.

I’m also not gentle with my bags. I shove them into overhead bins, drag them through airports, drop them on city streets, and stuff them into tight spaces.

Over the years, I’ve gone through more travel bags than I care to count. Some looked great online but started falling apart after a few trips. Others were built tough but had the style of a grocery bag. Finding a bag that balances durability and style has not been easy.

The Colorado Crazy Horse Leather Travel Bag from Alaskan Leather Company checks all the boxes.

The Colorado by Alaskan Leather Company will soon become your essential travel companion

At 18 inches wide, 22 inches with the side pockets extended, it has enough room to fit all my travel essentials. The twin external side pockets handle the smaller items I want quick access to. The internal zipper pocket and pen loops keep things organized, so I’m not digging around at the security line.

The crazy horse full-grain leather gives the bag a structured, rugged look that holds its shape even when it’s fully packed.

The antique brass hardware and sturdy zippers give it a classic, refined feel that works just as well in a business meeting as it does in a crowded terminal. The detachable padded shoulder strap helps on longer walks through airports, and the hand-carry handle makes it easy to grab and go.

What really sold me is how crazy horse leather ages. The more you use the bag, the better it looks. Scratches and scuffs add character instead of ruining it.

If you’re a one-bag traveler like me, you should consider The Colorado by Alaskan Leather Company. It will soon become your essential travel companion.