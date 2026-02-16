Human Stories Still Matter

In this age of generative AI, where language can be produced instantly, authentic storytelling has become essential to our humanity.

This truth came alive at HUMAN. Stories.™, a Quiet Rebel storytelling experience created and hosted by Tracie Jae. Rather than waiting for institutional validation or a TED invitation, Tracie built her own platform at Ion Houston. The evening gathered five storytellers and an audience ready to listen.

Ella Russell, aka The Cookie Lady, shared how financial hardship and her ex’s refusal to give her $20 led her to bake cookies from what she already had. That decision evolved into a nationally recognized business, complete with tours, artist collaborations, and media acclaim. Her story reframed rejection as redirection and scarcity as a catalyst.

Alexus Grace recounted a disturbing breach of privacy when a man secretly monitored her phone and publicly humiliated her online. Her story raised difficult questions about harm, accountability, and whether goodness can emerge after complicity.

Tiara Abu examined the burden of imposed narratives about Black womanhood. Repeatedly told what her identity was supposed to signify, she rejected deficit-based definitions and claimed a more expansive truth rooted in competence, leadership, and agency.

Andrea M. Mosley reflected on becoming pregnant at fourteen and choosing adoption after a deep spiritual reckoning. Her story centered on faith, family, and the courage required to act on inner conviction despite public judgment.

Tracie reminded the room that stories are our legacy and sacred trusts. That’s why we still need to gather in rooms and listen to each other, because being human isn’t something you can automate.