Brandon J. Marks Is Building a Career on Sound, Story, and Intention

Brandon J. Marks is a producer, songwriter, and genre-bending artist who approaches music as a language rather than a product. His work centers on narrative and restraint, built for durability rather than trend cycles.

“At my core, I am a storyteller, and every song begins with what the heart is feeling in real time,” he said. “I let the sound lead me, then I allow the lyrics to form as an honest response to that emotion. Nothing is forced, everything is felt.”

Marks grew up in a musical household in Houston. His parents, Drs. Bernard and Janice Marks, led worship at their family church, shaping his earliest sense of how music could function beyond performance.

“My earliest memory of music truly impacting me is watching my parents lead worship,” he said. “I saw music as presence and purpose.”

He began creating melodies as a toddler. His father introduced him to artists including Earth, Wind & Fire, Switch, Ella Fitzgerald, and The Winans. By his teenage years, songwriting had shifted from instinct to structured practice. Marks began performing professionally at 14.

His development as a vocalist and writer was shaped by formal mentorship. He trained under Dr. Bert Cross, former jazz vocal professor at Howard University and Texas Southern University.

“Training with him shaped my foundation in both studio work and live performance,” Marks said. “He taught me discipline and musical language.”

He later connected with producer and musical director Damien Sneed, who remains a mentor.

“He continues to teach me how to work a room, whether it is the Stellar Awards or Carnegie Hall.”

Alongside his artistic training, Marks built a parallel career in music marketing and brand strategy. While living in Hollywood, he worked on partnerships with RCA, Motown Gospel, Sony, and the Oprah Winfrey Network.

“I learned how relationships are built, how timing matters, and how artists are positioned,” he said. “That season gave me a deep understanding of the industry from the inside out, equipping me to navigate it not only as a creative but as a strategist.”

In 2020, Marks released his debut single, Black Man, marking the formal start of his solo career. The song addressed Black identity and social responsibility and was publicly recognized by the mayor of Houston.

As a BMI songwriter, Marks maintains a growing catalog that includes work for other artists and music developed for film projects. His solo releases remain his primary outlet.

“My music is intentional, layered, and metaphorical, designed to say more than what is heard on the surface,” he said. “Each song is a sonic experience, not just a record, inviting the listener to sit with it, find themselves in it, and walk away changed.”

In 2026, he plans to release a series of projects supported by visual work and performance-based events rather than traditional touring. International travel and cross-cultural collaborations will be central to the effort, with extended time outside the United States shaping both the sound and the scope of the work.

Marks will also release a deluxe version of his album, BrandonLand.

But simply releasing music is not his intention. He aims to build a body of work that outlasts the moment of its creation.

