Brandon J. Marks Brings Heart and Faith to Modern R&B

R&B singer-songwriter Brandon J. Marks shares his musical journey, creative influences, and performs his song “PLJ (Peace, Love, Joy)” live on Great Day Houston.
With a sound rooted in heart, faith, and soulful storytelling,
Marks continues to make waves as a Houston artist to watch.
Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He likes to write about fashion, cars, travel, and health.