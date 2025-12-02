“Warm” is a New Classic

Brandon J. Marks returns with a new single titled Warm.

Produced by Nathan Joseph, the song features Kathy Burrell, a Grammy nominated Stellar, and Dove Award-winning artist known for her rich gospel legacy and her work with some of the most respected voices in inspirational music.

Warm continues the creative path Brandon carved on his last album, BrandonLand, a project praised for its honesty, lush arrangements, and subtle jazz influences. That album showed his ability to move between vulnerability and power, and Warm feels like a natural extension of that growth.

The song holds intimacy, devotion, and the calm of being fully present with someone you care about.

Brandon J. Marks is available for bookings. Contact Frederick J. Goodall at [email protected] for details.