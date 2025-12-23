Enjoying the Holidays in Texas Without the January Surprise

This post is sponsored by ShopTexasElectricty.com

I love the holiday season.

I love the lights, the music, the way a house feels when it’s dressed for the season. Once my Christmas lights go on, they stay on through early January. If it were up to me, they’d stay on until my birthday later in the month, but my wife has strong opinions about that. Marriage is about compromise, so I linger in my holiday sanctuary as long as I’m allowed.

The other thing I love about the holidays is how unpredictable they are in Texas.

I grew up here, so Christmas has never looked one way. I’ve seen Christmases where it was 90 degrees and I had the AC on full-blast.

I’ve also seen white Christmases where ice and snow shut the city down and everyone suddenly remembered how fragile Texas infrastructure can be.

One year I’m grilling brisket in the backyard. The next year I’m layering hoodies and drinking hot chocolate indoors.

That unpredictability shows up in your energy use. You don’t notice it in December because you’re living. You do notice it in January when the bill shows up.

For a long time, I treated that as part of the deal. Holidays cost money. That’s just how it goes. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that comfort doesn’t have to mean carelessness.

Most people in Texas are still on the same electricity plan they signed up for years ago. Not because it’s the best option, but because it’s familiar. We inherit plans the same way we inherit habits. Without checking whether they still match how we actually live.

That’s where ShopTexasElectricity.com makes sense.

It lets you compare electricity plans based on real usage, not assumptions. Fixed rates if you want predictability. Flexible options if your needs change. Short terms. Long terms. You choose what fits your lifestyle instead of letting a default choice decide for you.

That matters during the holidays, when energy use spikes and Texas weather does whatever it wants.

Loving the holiday season doesn’t mean ignoring reality. It means making room for joy without letting January punish you for it. You can have the lights, the warmth, the late-night gatherings, and the beautifully decorated house without the surprise afterward.

The goal isn’t to live smaller. It’s to live intentionally and enjoy all the things that make you happy.