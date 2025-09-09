Mocha Man Style Concert Series: Brandon J. Marks

Houston has a way of blending art, culture, and music into unforgettable experiences.

That spirit came alive at The Gite Gallery during One Night in BrandonLand, a special performance by Brandon J. Marks and the debut of the Mocha Man Style Concert Series.

The Gite Gallery, known for its striking collection of African art, transformed into the perfect stage for Brandon’s world, which he calls BrandonLand. Surrounded by colorful canvases, he welcomed the audience into his creative universe.

Brandon opened the show with “Carousel of Love” and immediately drew in the crowd as they sang along. He kept the momentum going with fan favorites like “Photo Booth,” Stuck, and “Smoke & Mirrors.” He also revisited songs from his 2021 album Black Man, reminding listeners of his range and depth as an artist.

All of the songs on BrandonLand are amusement park-themed, and the performance reflected that playful spirit. It was a night filled with thrills, laughs, and joy, as each track carried the audience deeper into Brandon’s world.

Brandon is a gifted songwriter and singer, but his greatest strength lies in his ability to share his spirit and connect with his audience. From the first note, the energy in the room was electric. The crowd responded to his call-and-response moments, feeding off his high energy, and his presence created a sense of unity that pulsed through the gallery.

A highlight of the evening came with “PLC (Peace Love Joy),” where the audience’s voices blended with his in a chorus of connection. The night closed with a rousing version of “Rollercoaster” that had everyone on their feet, dancing and singing until the final note.

If you have not stepped into BrandonLand yet, now is the time.

Follow Brandon J. Marks and stream his music here:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5F4SnF9qpUSZQe1j6f2qiQ

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/brandon-j-marks/1541380334

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandonjmarks

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brandonjmarks