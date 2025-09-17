“Makers of Legacy” at Mitochondria Gallery

When Timi Etebu founded Mitochondria Gallery in 2019, his motivation was simple yet profound: to create a space where Black artists could tell their own stories.

As a Nigerian living in Houston, he understood how often African and diaspora art is filtered through the perspectives of outsiders. His gallery is designed to change that dynamic. Like the biological mitochondria, the “powerhouse of the cell” that fuels life, Mitochondria Gallery serves as a source of energy and visibility for artists whose work deserves to be at the center of global conversations.

That mission is embodied in Makers of Legacy, the debut solo exhibition by Nigerian sculptor Ejiro Fenegal. The show celebrates African women whose resilience and strength have shaped communities across centuries. Using bonded marble as her medium, Fenegal creates life-size busts and torsos that pulse with history and emotion.

Ifunanya, bonded marble, 2025

I first heard about the exhibition from The Gite Gallery, Houston’s longstanding hub for African art. Both the owner and the operations manager, people I know to be discerning and not easily impressed, spoke about Fenegal’s work with admiration. Their praise convinced me that this was something I had to see for myself. When I finally walked into the gallery, I immediately understood their excitement. The sculptures are breathtakingly detailed and strikingly lifelike.

Quintessence, bonded marble, 2025

What impressed me most was the way these works marry technique and vision. The bonded marble, layered with patinas, creates a vibrancy and depth that recalls traditional African dyes while pushing the medium into new territory. The level of craftsmanship is extraordinary. Braided hair, patterned garments, beaded necklaces, and delicate facial features are carved with meticulous care. Yet the artistry goes beyond detail. These sculptures seem to breathe. They carry the strength of ancestors while looking toward the future.

Confidence, bonded marble 2025

Pieces like Resilience and Confidence show women whose poise radiates dignity, even as the weight of history rests on their shoulders.

Resilience, bonded marble, 2025

In Ajoke, Fenegal blends tradition with the future, drawing inspiration from AI-generated imagery to expand the possibilities of sculptural form. This work reflects the evolving dialogue between technology and human creativity.

Ajoke, bonded marble, 2025

Rose, perhaps the most personal of the works, is dedicated to Fenegal’s late mother. Rendered in a deep blue patina, it feels both sacred and intimate, a vessel of memory and love. Standing before it, I could sense the artist’s devotion and her mother’s continuing presence in her life and artistry.

Rose, bonded marble, 2025

In moments when I questioned myself or felt discouraged within the art world, her words carried me forward. She believed in my vision with a conviction so strong that it felt as though she entrusted her own unfulfilled dreams into my hands. Through me, she hoped to see them realized. That faith has become the foundation of my practice. – Ejiro Fenegal

The power of Makers of Legacy lies not only in its artistry but in its vision of female empowerment. Fenegal places women at the center of her practice, presenting them as leaders, nurturers, innovators, and visionaries. Their faces and postures radiate determination, love, and wisdom, reminding viewers that women have always carried the responsibility of sustaining families, guiding communities, and envisioning new futures. In a world that too often underestimates or undervalues women, these sculptures affirm their authority and resilience.

Monica, bonded marble, 2025

Ejiro Fenegal’s background gives her work even deeper resonance. Born in 1991, she draws inspiration from the sculptural traditions of her Urhobo heritage in Nigeria. Scholars trace Urhobo sculpture back to the thirteenth century, and Fenegal positions herself as both inheritor and innovator in that lineage. While past generations worked with wood, clay, and natural pigments, Fenegal uses bonded marble and layered patinas to reimagine those traditions in a contemporary framework.

Leaving the gallery, I felt a mix of awe and gratitude. Awe at the sheer artistry and presence of Fenegal’s sculptures, and gratitude that spaces like Mitochondria exist in Houston. In a city that thrives on its cultural diversity, this gallery reminds us that art has the power to preserve heritage, inspire communities, and fuel the imagination.