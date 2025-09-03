As It Is: A Quiet Reflection in Houston

I recently attended JajaH’s exhibition “As It Is” at the Community Artists’ Collective in Houston. The show was quiet yet full of meaning. His paintings slow you down and turn your attention inward.

JajaH’s story is rooted in Houston’s visual culture and his own search for clarity. A graduate of Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts and the University of Houston, he has long been part of the city’s creative fabric. In 2018, he began practicing Vipassana meditation, a discipline that has reshaped the way he approaches art.

Vipassana, meaning “to see things as they really are,” is one of the oldest Buddhist meditation traditions. Practitioners observe breath and bodily sensations with equanimity, gradually developing balance and self-awareness.

For many artists, Vipassana shifts the focus from external subjects to internal landscapes. Themes of impermanence and transformation naturally emerge, and the practice helps loosen the grip of doubt, ego, or fear of judgment.

In this way, art becomes an exploration rather than a performance. The meditative influence is also evident in the visual style, where repetition, rhythm, and subtle changes in line or color suggest states of stillness or flux.

These qualities are clear in JajaH’s work.

One piece presents a split portrait, half rendered in dark, skeletal tones and the other in luminous, flowing colors. The two halves do not oppose one another as much as they converse, suggesting the coexistence of shadow and vitality, suffering and renewal. The swirling lines around the face blur the boundary between figure and environment, creating the sense of a psychological landscape.

Another work takes a more minimal approach. Against a stark black background, a muscular figure stands tall despite being pierced by an arrow. His chin is lifted, his posture unbroken. The arrow, which could symbolize defeat, instead becomes a testament to resilience. Stripped to black and white, the image feels almost mythic, reminding the viewer that suffering is unavoidable but dignity can remain intact.

A third painting places mushrooms at the center of the composition, their forms sprouting and overlapping behind an abstracted portrait. At first, they seem ornamental, but the longer you look, the more essential they become.

Mushrooms are symbols of transformation and hidden growth, thriving in darkness and breaking down what is old to create the conditions for renewal. Here, they surround the figure like a crown or halo, suggesting that growth, though unseen, is always unfolding beneath the surface. The intricate black-and-white linework echoes the layered complexity of the mind in meditation, where patterns reveal themselves only through quiet attention.

The Community Artists’ Collective has long provided a platform for voices like JajaH’s, and this exhibition reminded me of the importance of spaces that nurture reflection and growth.

Just as Vipassana asks us to sit with whatever arises, JajaH’s paintings invite us into stillness, where we can see more clearly who we are.