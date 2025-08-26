A Night of HBCU Pride at the 2025 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands

The sound of brass, the crack of drums, and the roar of the crowd filled NRG Stadium as the 2025 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) returned to Houston.

I attended with my daughter, who is in color guard for her high school band. She is obsessed with HBCU bands, and she was eager to to see her favorite, Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South, perform live.

While my school, Howard University, was not competing this year, I was rooting for the hometown bands, Texas Southern’s Ocean of Soul and Prairie View A&M’s Marching Storm.

For those new to the NBOTB format, the competition happens in two distinct areas.

First, there is the battle in the stands, where bands face each other across the stadium, trading songs, riffs, and musical punches in real time.

Then comes the field show, where bands present elaborate, choreographed performances that blend musicianship, dance, precision marching, and storytelling.

Both formats showcase the unique artistry and athleticism of HBCU marching bands.

The Performances

Alabama A&M – Marching Maroon & White

Alabama A&M opened strong with a clean, balanced sound in the stands.

On the field, their show paid homage to Southern culture with sharp formations and soulful arrangements.

Albany State – Marching Rams Show Band

Albany State came in as underdogs, but they impressed me with their energy.

Their stand battle featured clever song choices that hyped the crowd.

On the field, they gave the audience dance-friendly grooves and crowd participation moments, such as when they brought out a little boy who danced with the drum majors.

Florida A&M – The Marching “100”

The Marching “100” are known worldwide for their precision and flair, and they did not disappoint.

Their stand performance showcased rich brass harmonies, while their field show combined intricate drill work with bold, innovative arrangements that had the crowd on its feet.

Jackson State – Sonic Boom of the South

This was the moment my daughter had been waiting for. Jackson State lit up the stands with unmatched swagger, each note hitting like a thunderclap. Their field show was a masterclass in execution with smooth transitions, explosive dance breaks, and the kind of showmanship that explains why they dominate TikTok clips. My daughter declared them the night’s overall winners, and judging by the crowd reaction, many agreed.

Langston University – Marching Pride Band

Although Langston is a smaller program, the band members have big talent.

Their stand performance was entertaining, and their field show proved that size does not determine impact.

North Carolina A&T – Blue & Gold Marching Machine

This powerhouse program brought technical excellence. Their stands were crisp and commanding, while their field show displayed the kind of innovation and musicality that has earned them national recognition.

Prairie View A&M – Marching Storm

As one of my hometown favorites, I had high expectations for the Marching Storm, and they delivered.

Their stand battle was bold, full of brass that rocked the stadium. On the field, they brought flair, musicianship, and precision.

Texas Southern – Ocean of Soul

The Ocean of Soul, as always, commanded attention. Their stand performance was fierce and cut through the noise with booming power.

On the field, TSU combined classic drill work with high-energy dance sequences that had me, and much of Houston, on our feet. For me, they edged out the others in the field competition.

Giving Back

Midway through the event, the sponsors presented a $400,000 check to support scholarships for HBCU students. NBOTB has generated more than $2 million in scholarships for participating colleges and universities since its inception