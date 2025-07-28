It’s Never Too Late to Learn Something New

If you want to get good at something, you’ve got to be passionate about it.

In Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell says it takes 10,000 hours of deliberate practice to become truly proficient at a skill. That number can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re balancing a full life.

I recently picked up painting. If I’m lucky, I get in 30 to 40 minutes a few days a week. Do the math, and you’ll see it will take me years to hit that 10,000-hour mark. Still, I’m in it for the long haul.

“Be Somebody” by Frederick J. Goodall (Acrylic on Canvas)

This journey has taught me more than just how to mix colors and hold a brush. It has shown me how creativity, persistence, and passion can fuel personal growth.

Here are three powerful lessons I’ve learned along the way:

Do What You Love

“Diva” by Frederick J. Goodall (Acrylic on Canvas)

I know I’m not going to be the next Basquiat, but creating art gives me peace. There’s something about the brush gliding across canvas that calms my spirit and makes me feel whole. That love is what keeps me coming back to the easel, even when I’m tired or frustrated. When you truly enjoy something, it gives you the energy to keep showing up.

Inspire Others by Showing Up

There’s power in pursuing your passion. Learning to paint at 55 hasn’t just changed my life. It has sparked something in the people around me. One of my friends started taking piano lessons. My cousin launched a line of beard oils. My daughter enrolled in a pottery class. Passion spreads. When you share what lights you up, you give others permission to chase their own dreams.

Keep Going, Even When It’s Hard

“ATLien” by Frederick J. Goodall (Acrylic on Canvas Board)

Some days I feel stuck. My lines aren’t clean. My colors don’t pop. It’s tempting to put the brush down for good. But instead, I take a short break. I listen to music, flip through an art magazine, or watch a few videos. Then I come back with fresh energy. Progress doesn’t always come in big leaps. It is often built in quiet moments of consistency.

You might not have 10,000 hours to spare. But you do have today. And today is enough to start. With patience, practice, and purpose, you can grow into the artist, musician, writer, or creative you’ve always wanted to be.

It’s never too late to chase your passion. And more importantly, it’s never too late to rediscover yourself.