Wanderstay: Where Culture Meets Comfort

When I travel, I look for hotels that reflect the soul of the city while still making me feel right at home. So imagine my surprise when I found just that, not in some far-off destination, but right here in my hometown.

Located in the city’s East End (EaDo), a neighborhood buzzing with creative energy, quirky bars, and some of the best tacos you’ll ever eat, Wanderstay is a 10-room, adults-only hotel designed for travelers who crave something different.

Converted from a 30-year-old A/C warehouse into a sleek, matte-black building, the hotel opened in 2023.

This is the second property from Houston native Deidre Mathis, a world traveler who has visited over 46 countries across all seven continents.

Her first project, Wanderstay Houston Hostel, made history in 2018 as the first Black woman-owned hostel in the U.S.

That same passion for hospitality, fun, and inclusion is infused into every inch of the new boutique hotel.

Each room here is its own world. You might find yourself surrounded by the clean lines and bold patterns of the Black & White Art Museum room or relaxing in the warm, earthy tones of Desert Vibes.

Maybe you’ll channel your wild side in the Safari Escape room or show off your hometown pride in one of the Houston Sports-themed suites.

When you stay at Wanderstay, you get plush robes and slippers, towel and robe warmers, a welcoming guest kitchen, free coffee and tea, and even a shared workspace with a conference room.

There’s free Wi-Fi and free parking too, which is always a win in Houston.

So the next time you plan a trip, don’t sleep on Houston. Whether you’re in town for business, a game at Minute Maid Park, or having a weekend trip with your friends, Wanderstay gives you a stylish, comfortable, and culturally rich home base.

And if you’re already here, treat yourself to a staycation at Wanderstay Boutique Hotel.

It’s a whole vibe.

