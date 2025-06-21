Maxwell Delivers a Soulful Masterclass

Maxwell’s music has been the soundtrack to my life since he dropped his debut album, Urban Hang Suite.

Even after all these years, that record still holds a top spot in my collection and remains a cornerstone of the neo-soul movement.

Naturally, I was excited to finally see the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum artist perform live at The Serenade Tour at the Smart Financial Centre.

The evening kicked off right on schedule, which I appreciated.

The opening act, Lucky Daye, brought his signature smooth vocals and undeniable talent to the stage. But despite his best efforts, he struggled to connect with the crowd.

There were some fun moments, like when he playfully announced, “I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but I’m going to take off my jacket.”

His standout moment came when he performed “Shiftless” a cappella. It was raw and genuinely captivating.

Afterward, he quickly put his jacket back on, apologizing with a sheepish grin. Someone in the crowd shouted, “Leave that jacket off, baby!” and the room finally loosened up a little.

Still, it was clear Lucky Daye wasn’t entirely in his element with this older, more seasoned audience.

After a short set change, Maxwell opened with “Get to Know You,” and the crowd erupted.

His set list was a thoughtful blend of fan favorites and newer tracks, including “Sumthin’ Sumthin’,” “Bad Habits,” “Lake by the Ocean,” “Fortunate,” and the crowd-pleasing anthem “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).”

He closed the night with a breathtaking performance of “Pretty Wings,” bathed in soft lighting as the audience swayed, fully absorbed in the moment.

Maxwell’s stage presence is effortless. He doesn’t rely on flashy theatrics or over-the-top production, just pure, soulful delivery backed by a tight band.

His falsetto remains as smooth and powerful as ever, and the way he paces his show demonstrates why he’s one of the best live performers of his generation.

However, the concert wasn’t without its flaws.

In the days leading up to the show, I noticed an unusual number of promotions, including two-for-one ticket deals (something you rarely see for an artist of Maxwell’s caliber).

I also overheard that many attendees had scored free tickets. The venue, while decently filled, was far from capacity. That empty space was hard to ignore, and unfortunately, it sapped some of the energy that could have elevated the night.

Even so, I was grateful to witness one of my favorite artists live. The experience reminded me why I fell in love with his music in the first place.

Maxwell delivered a soulful, intimate performance that reaffirmed his place in the pantheon of neo-soul greats.

If you’ve never seen Maxwell live, I still highly recommend the experience. I just hope for a fuller house next time, because his music deserves it.

For more exclusive content, join Mocha Man Style Insider and follow Mocha Man Style on Instagram