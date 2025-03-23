I’ve worn a lot of watches in my life. In fact, I have more than 100.

Although I’ve owned a couple of smart watches, I never really liked them. Either the technology felt clunky or the styling didn’t fit my aesthetic.

The Withings ScanWatch 2 manages to strike the perfect balance between tech and elegance. I like that it looks like a classic timepiece (something you could wear with a suit or gym shorts) and doesn’t It doesn’t scream “fitness tracker.”

But beyond the style, it’s become a daily companion. It quietly watches over me, nudging me toward better health with every step, heartbeat, and restless night.

As someone with a history of cardiovascular issues, I don’t take chances with my heart.

I’ve had too many close calls, too many anxious nights lying in bed, wondering if that flutter in my chest meant something more.

That’s why the built-in EKG feature is so powerful for me. Being able to take a medical-grade electrocardiogram from my wrist gives me a sense of control that brings peace of mind.

The ScanWatch 2 also tracks my heart rate throughout the day and night.

One discovery that surprised me is that my heart rate is noticeably lower at night when my wife is in bed with me.

When she works nights and I’m alone, it increases.

That little data point confirmed to me that marriage is good for my health.

I also really like the sleep tracking feature. I used to think my restless nights were due to stress or age.

But now I can see the breakdown of my sleep cycles: how much time I spend in REM, how often I’m interrupted, and how long I stay in deep sleep.

Each morning, I get a clearer picture of how well (or poorly) I’ve rested. And it forces me to ask important questions: Am I going to bed too late? Did I drink caffeine too close to bedtime? Am I giving my body the rest it needs to recover?

The ScanWatch 2 has forced me to make some significant changes to my lifestyle.

And that includes getting more exercise.

I’ll be honest, I’m not the guy who jumps out of bed eager to hit the gym. Some days, I don’t feel like moving at all. But when I glance down at the watch and see my step count or get that subtle buzz reminding me I’ve been sitting too long, I get the motivation I need.

The Withings app ties it all together beautifully. All my health information is in one place, and it syncs with other apps to give a fuller, more comprehensive view of my wellness. It’s intuitive, easy to navigate, and genuinely helpful.

If you’re looking for a smart watch that is stylish and useful, the Withings ScanWatch 2 is worth considering.

Follow us on Instagram at @mochamanstyle and @mochamanproductions for more fun content