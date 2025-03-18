Help Houston’s Homeless Students Experience Prom with Confidence

For many high school seniors, prom is a rite of passage.

It’s a night to dress up, feel confident, and take part in a milestone that signifies the transition into adulthood.

But for thousands of homeless and at-risk students in Houston, prom often feels out of reach.

Many of these young men attend Houston Independent School District (HISD) schools, where more than 7,200 students are classified as homeless.

Unlike their peers, they aren’t thinking about renting a tux, buying new shoes, or taking their date to a fancy restaurant. Instead, they’re worrying about where they’ll sleep at night, how they’ll find their next meal, or whether they’ll have a clean shirt for school the next day.

Prom is a luxury they can’t afford.

That’s why Mocha Man Style, This Woman’s Work, and Wanda Adams, Harris County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 7, Place 1, are hosting a Prom Dress & Suit Drive on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM at The Gite Gallery (2024 Alabama Street, Houston, TX 77004).

The event aims to collect prom-related items to ensure that every student—regardless of his or her circumstances—can experience prom with confidence and dignity.

How You Can Help

We’re asking for donations of the following items:

Gowns

Dresses

Handbags/purses

Suits

Tuxedos

Dress shirts

Blazers/Sports Jackets

Dress pants

Shoes

Socks

Ties

Jewelry and accessories

Toiletries

Monetary donations and gift cards are also accepted and will be used to cover prom-related expenses such as tuxedo rentals, alterations, and other necessities to ensure students can fully participate in this special night.

Join the Movement

Join this movement to show these students they are seen, valued, and worthy of celebration. Because every boy and girl deserves to feel like a king or queen — if only for one night.

If you’d like to support this initiative, you can donate, volunteer, or become a sponsor. Businesses that contribute will have their name and logo featured on all event marketing and media materials.

For more information, please contact Frederick J. Goodall at [email protected] or visit the event page to RSVP.