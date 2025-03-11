Hamilton Review

I have to start this review with a confession. My Name is Frederick J. Goodall and I am a huge Hamilton fan.

Like many, my first experience with Hamilton was on Disney+.

I won’t admit how many times I watched it, but let’s just say I could probably perform a one-man show at this point.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s reimagining America’s Founding Fathers through a diverse cast and setting their stories to rap battles and R&B harmonies was revolutionary and had me hooked.

I bought the CDs, memorized every lyric, and even dove into The Hamilton Mixtape, which took the hip-hop element even further. I even read Alexander Hamilton’s biography to a get deeper understanding of the man.

So when I finally got the chance to experience Hamilton live at the Hobby Center in Houston, I wasn’t gonna waste my shot.

Hamilton Show and Cast Performances

Tyler Fauntleroy (as Alexander Hamilton) and company. Photo by Joan Marcus.

After a brief intro from King George III, I heard the iconic opening lyrics:

"How does a bastard, orphan, son of a whore

And a Scotsman, dropped in the middle of a forgotten spot

In the Caribbean by providence impoverished

In squalor, grow up to be a hero and a scholar?"

I had to remind myself to keep my composure, resist the urge to rap along, and just take in the moment.

At its core, Hamilton is the story of a man whose greatest strength, his ambition, is also his undoing.

Tyler Fauntleroy embodied this tragic duality flawlessly.

His Hamilton was brilliant, relentless, and incapable of slowing down.

From the moment he introduced himself, he was in motion, rapping at a breakneck speed, outpacing everyone around him, convinced that if he just worked harder, wrote faster, and outmaneuvered his rivals, he could shape the world to his will.

In “My Shot,” Fauntleroy delivered each line with the urgency of a man who knew he was running out of time.

His verbal battles against his rivals were sharp and merciless (his skill with the quill was undeniable).

His pride lifted him to impossible heights, but as Proverbs 16:18 warns, “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”

“Say No to This” was the moment everything changed.

As Lily Soto’s Maria Reynolds lured Hamilton into an affair that would unravel his carefully constructed world, his body language screamed resistance, but his ego wouldn’t let him walk away. Someone even shouted, “Don’t do it!” Unfortunately, his weakness had already written his fate.

By the time he faced Aaron Burr in their final duel, a moment of clarity arrived, but it was too late. He had flown too close to the sun, and now, he was falling.

Jimmie “JJ” Jeter’s Aaron Burr was the perfect counterbalance to Hamilton’s hubris. He was controlled, careful, and always waiting for the right moment.

Jimmie “JJ” Jeter as Aaron Burr. Photo by Joan Marcus.

His “Wait For It” was filled with the quiet frustration of a man playing by the rules while others leapfrogged ahead. And by the time he launched into “The Room Where It Happens,” the audience felt his frustration and yearning. He had spent the entire show holding back, and now, he was done waiting.

When the duel arrived, Jeter had made it difficult to see Burr as a villain. He was a man who had been wronged and was seeking justice by any means necessary.

Lauren Mariasoosay who played Eliza Hamilton, Alexander’s longsuffering wife, was the heart of the show.

Lauren Mariasoosay as Eliza Hamilton and Tyler Fauntleroy. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Her song “Helpless” was sweet, vulnerable, and full of warmth. However, after years of neglect and betrayal, her tone shifted on “Burn”

I'm erasing myself from the narrative

Let future historians wonder how Eliza reacted

When you broke her heart

You have torn it all apart

I'm watching it burn

Her anger was palpable as she destroyed her husband’s letters, reclaiming her story.

A.D. Weaver’s George Washington carried the gravitas necessary for the role, particularly in “One Last Time,” as he prepared to step down as president and say goodbye to the nation choosing legacy over power.

A.D. Weaver as George Washington. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Jared Howelton’s Thomas Jefferson was a show-stealer. His “What’d I Miss” was pure swagger, and the rap battles in the cabinet meetings were electric. He played Jefferson as arrogant and infuriating, but you couldn’t help but love every second he was on stage.

Marja Harmon’s Angelica Schuyler (Eliza’s sister who was also in love with Hamilton) was sharp, charismatic, and commanded every scene she was in. “Satisfied” was especially poignant. She seamlessly balanced longing and self-sacrifice in a way that touched the audience deeply.

And we cannot forget Justin Matthew Sargent as King George III. He was ridiculous in the best way.

Justin Matthew Sargent as King George III. Photo by Joan Marcus.

His exaggerated pomp and smug delivery of “You’ll Be Back” were perfectly timed comedic relief in an otherwise intense production.

Final Thoughts on Hamilton

Beyond the stellar performances, what struck me most about Hamilton was the power of representation.

In an age of intolerance and anti-DEI efforts, seeing Black and Latino actors inhabit these historical figures felt fresh, real, and deeply personal.

As I left the theater, I caught myself humming under my breath, unable to shake the music, the performances, or the feeling that Hamilton leaves you with.

And, if I’m being honest, I’m going to watch it on Disney+ again.



