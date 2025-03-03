3 Ways to Wear Denim at Work

In 1994, after graduating from college, I got my first full-time job at a very conservative engineering company where we were required to wear a suit and tie every day. That was the uniform. That was the culture. And that’s what we accepted as “appropriate” for work.

A few years in, they loosened the reins just a bit. Jackets became optional, but the tie remained non-negotiable. By the late ’90s, we finally made it to “business casual” and were allowed to wear button-downs and slacks. Casual Fridays felt like a revolution back then. We were allowed to wear polo shirts and khakis. But jeans were still a no-no.

It wasn’t until the early 2000s that denim finally made its way into the office (only on casual Fridays). And even then, it had to be the “right kind” of jeans: no distressing, no fading, no rips. Structured, dark, and polite.

Fast-forward to 2020. The pandemic forced many of us to vacate our offices and work from home. We traded blazers for hoodies and dress shoes for house slippers.

But now, as companies call workers back into offices, we’re being asked to reconsider how we present ourselves again. Only this time, things are different. The lines between formal and casual have blurred. People want to feel like themselves at work, not costumes of who they think they’re supposed to be.

And this is where denim truly shines. It sits at the intersection of structure and ease, polish and practicality. The right pair of jeans can carry the confidence of a suit without the stiffness.

Here are three ways to wear denim at work, no matter your office vibe.

Denim for the Corporate Office

A pair of high-quality jeans can stand toe-to-toe with dress slacks when styled correctly.

Wear them with a crisp button-down, a blazer, tie (optional), and brown cap-toe shoes.

It’s elevated without trying too hard.

Denim for the Casual Workplace

If your office leans casual, try a pair of white jeans. They feel fresh, unexpected, and sharp, especially when paired with a polo or a bold patterned shirt.

Add a pair of loafers or Chelsea boots for a clean, elevated look.

And let’s be clear: the “no white after Labor Day” rule is outdated. Wear your white denim whenever you want.

Denim for the Creative Space

In creative environments, you’ve got room to play.

This is where you can introduce chambray—a fabric that looks like denim’s laid-back cousin.

Pair a chambray button-down with chinos or jeans and fresh white sneakers.

For a more laid-back look, go with a simple t-shirt and dark jeans. It’s a clean look that is cool and cohesive.

