For nearly five decades, ESSENCE has showcased and honored Black women.

This year’s 18th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles was a celebration of the undeniable legacy they continue to build.

Hosted by Aldis Hodge, producer and star of Prime Video’s Cross, the ceremony paid homage to the women whose artistry, resilience, and unwavering commitment have redefined the industry.

Host Aldis Hodge speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The ceremony opened with a surprise address from political correspondent Joy Reid, who spoke with unshakable conviction about the ongoing fight for diversity, equity, and inclusion in Hollywood and in every facet of society.

Joy Reid speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

This year’s honorees embodied the full spectrum of excellence:

Cynthia Erivo

Honoree Cynthia Erivo speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Cynthia Erivo is a powerhouse whose talent transcends music, television, and film. An Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Award winner with three Oscar nominations, she captivates audiences with her extraordinary voice and commanding presence. Erivo first gained widespread acclaim for her Tony-winning performance in The Color Purple and has since delivered stunning roles in Harriet, Genius: Aretha, and Widows. Her performance in Wicked was nothing short of magical, further cementing her legacy as an artistic force.

Teyana Taylor

Honoree Teyana Taylor speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Teyana Taylor is a multi-talented artist known for her work as a singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and director. She first gained attention on My Super Sweet 16 and later signed with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, earning acclaim for her 2018 album K.T.S.E.. Taylor also starred in films like A Thousand and One and made a mark as a director and choreographer.

Marla Gibbs

Angela Gibbs accepts an award on behalf of Honoree Marla Gibbs onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Marla Gibbs is a legendary actress, comedian, and producer with a career spanning over five decades. Best known for her iconic role as Florence Johnston on The Jeffersons, she earned multiple Emmy nominations for her sharp wit and impeccable comedic timing. She later starred in and produced the hit series 227, further cementing her influence in television. Gibbs’ enduring talent, humor, and grace have

made her a beloved figure and an inspiration to generations of artists.

Raamla Mohamed

Honoree Raamla Mohamed speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Raamla Mohamed is an Emmy-nominated writer, creator, and executive producer known for her impactful storytelling and commitment to diverse narratives. She made her mark as a writer and producer on Scandal, working alongside Shonda Rhimes. She later created Reasonable Doubt, a Hulu legal drama showcasing complex Black characters. Mohamed’s work pushes boundaries, amplifies underrepresented voices, and reshapes television by crafting authentic, thought-provoking stories.

ESSENCE Luminary Spotlight

Tyra Banks, Luminary Spotlight honoree, speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tyra Banks received the inaugural ESSENCE Luminary Spotlight. She was one of the first Black supermodels to achieve global success, gracing the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and Vogue. She broke barriers as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and later transitioned into television, creating and hosting America’s Next Top Model, which redefined the modeling industry.

Beyond modeling, Banks is a successful businesswoman, author, and producer, using her platform to empower aspiring creatives. Her resilience, innovation, and influence continue to shape pop culture today.

Jotaka Eaddy speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

A moment of reflection came as Jotaka Eaddy, founder of Win With Black Women, took the stage to honor the strength of communities impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. In a room filled with luminaries, she reminded everyone that true power is not just in success but in service, in standing together when the world turns fragile.

As the evening came to a close, the trailer for Number One on the Call Sheet, a two-part documentary from Apple TV+, made its debut.

The film speaks to the journey of Black actors who defied the odds and took their rightful place as leads in an industry that once pushed them to the margins.

