10 Inspiring Children’s Books About Women

As a father, I believe in being actively involved in my children’s lives by shaping their understanding of the world.

I do this through writing, sharing books, and teaching them about people who have made a lasting impact.

I’m especially passionate about sharing women’s stories because they often get overlooked.

By reading about trailblazing women, children can learn about courage, determination, and the power of standing up for what’s right.

In 2025, Women’s History Month celebrates the theme Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.

This theme recognizes the powerful influence of women who have dedicated their lives to education, mentorship, and leadership.

Here are ten children’s books that highlight historic women who made a difference and impacted the lives of others.

Best Believe: The Tres Hermanas, Sisterhood for the Common Good

Best Believe: The Tres Hermanas, Sisterhood for the Common Good is the inspiring story of Evelina, Lillian, and Elba who moved from Puerto Rico to New York City as children and grew up to become leaders in their Bronx community. Evelina, an activist for social causes, founded United Bronx Parents. Lillian became a librarian and administrator who fought for Spanish and bilingual books and Spanish-speaking library staff. Elba worked closely with Evelina and became an ambassador and advocate for the arts.

Dazzling Zelda: The Story of Fashion Designer Zelda Wynn Valdes

Dazzling Zelda: The Story of Fashion Designer Zelda Wynn Valdes is a beautifully illustrated biography about a pioneering Black fashion designer who broke barriers and dressed some of the biggest stars of her time.

Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea

Based on a true story from Vice President Kamala Harris’s childhood, Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea highlights determination, teamwork, and the power of making a difference in your community.

The Girl Who Figured It Out

The Girl Who Figured It Out is the story of Minda Dentler made history when she became the first female wheelchair athlete to complete the world’s toughest triathlon, using only her arms to finish a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile marathon. But her journey wasn’t easy. After contracting polio as an infant in India, she was left in an orphanage and later adopted by an American family who helped her undergo surgeries so she could walk with leg braces and crutches. Despite many obstacles, Minda never gave up. Her persistence and determination in the face of setbacks helped her make sports history and inspire people around the world to rethink what’s possible.

Josephine: The Dazzling Life of Josephine Baker

A lively picture book biography about Josephine Baker, who not only captivated audiences as a performer but also fought for civil rights and equality.

Queen of the Track: Alice Coachman, Olympic High-Jump Champion

The inspiring story of Alice Coachman who overcame obstacles and broke barriers in sports to become the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal.

Malala’s Magic Pencil

In Malala’s Magic Pencil, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai shares her inspiring journey of standing up for girls’ education in Pakistan, reminding young readers that their voices matter.

Dolores Huerta: A Hero to Migrant Workers

The story of activist Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers movement and fought for labor rights and social justice.

Separate Is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez and Her Family’s Fight for Desegregation

Separate Is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez and Her Family’s Fight for Desegregation is a powerful true story of a young girl and her family who helped end school segregation in California, years before Brown v. Board of Education.

Ketanji: Justice Jackson’s Journey to the U.S. Supreme Court

The inspiring biography of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, shows young readers the importance of perseverance and justice.

Final Thoughts

Teaching kids about historic women helps them understand the struggles and triumphs that shaped the world they live in today. These ten books provide children with powerful stories of courage, resilience, and perseverance.

What books would you add to this list? Let me know your recommendations!

