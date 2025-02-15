Top Reasons Why People Quit Their Jobs

In 2012, I quit my job.

My friends and colleagues thought I was crazy.

After 20 years at a Fortune 500 company, I had a great salary and was on track to become an executive.

But the stress was crushing me physically and mentally.

The environment was cutthroat, and backstabbing was routine.

I spent half the month traveling and my work/life balance was nonexistent.

My boss even told me that sacrificing family time was the price of success.

For years, I believed it until my youngest son told me how sad he was that I was always gone. That was my breaking point. I realized the price was too high.

Looking back, my only regret is not leaving sooner.

Every day, thousands of people quit their jobs for reasons beyond money. A recent study of 1,000 U.S. workers reveals why people are walking away.

