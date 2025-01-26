Life Is Life-ing 2.0: A Tapestry of Emotion and Experience

Rickale West’s Life Is Life-ing 2.0 is a meditation on existence.

Through layered textures, mixed media, and an unfiltered approach to artistic expression, West challenges the audience to embrace life in all its unpredictable beauty.

The exhibit conveys a compelling message: life is neither inherently good nor bad—it simply is. The invitation here is to surrender to the ebb and flow, finding meaning in the joys and the struggles.

West’s technique is deeply intuitive and allows each piece to evolve organically.

Her use of alternative materials and abstract layering fosters a sense of movement, reinforcing the exhibit’s core theme of transformation and acceptance.

The compositions are dynamic yet harmonious, guiding the viewer through an emotional and sensory journey where chaos and serenity coexist.

One of the standout works is Women Life Freedom, a poignant tribute to the women leading the movement in Iran.

Through the raised lettering in English and Farsi, West ensures that the message of unity, resistance, and solidarity transcends language and geography.

The textured surface, combined with bold hues of green, white, red, grey, and a mix of aerosol, acrylic, oil pastel, caulk, and varnish, gives the piece a striking presence.

The work is a reminder that while we may not physically stand beside those fighting for their rights, art remains a vehicle for advocacy and collective support.

West, also known as Roxy Wuz Here, has a clear artistic mission: to foster healing through creativity.

Her background in psychology and child and family development informs her approach, making her work as much about emotional resonance as it is about visual impact.

From her inclusion in The Thin Line exhibit to the Overcoming project and her contributions to the Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s City-Wide African American Artist Exhibition, West has demonstrated a consistent commitment to using art as a means of healing and connection.

