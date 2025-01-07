How to Be More Mindful Through Meditation

I first learned about mindfulness from a therapist I was seeing during a particularly stressful time in my life.

I was deeply concerned about the rising number of Black men being killed by police and worried for both myself and my sons.

The constant worry took a toll on my mental health, so my therapist introduced me to meditation as a way to manage my anxiety.

At first, I was skeptical.

Sitting still and breathing deeply seemed too simple to tackle the complex emotions I was experiencing. But after a few weeks of consistent practice, I noticed a difference. My mind felt clearer, my heart felt lighter, and I began to look forward to those quiet moments of meditation.

I’m not an expert, but here are a few lessons I’ve learned that have helped me become more mindful. These practices worked for me, and they might work for you, too.

Start Small and Stay Consistent

When I first started meditating, I struggled to sit still for even five minutes.

Over time, I realized that mindfulness isn’t about lengthy sessions—it’s about consistency.

Begin with just a few minutes each day. Set a timer, find a comfortable spot, be still, and fully engage with the moment.

Even short bursts of mindfulness can make a big difference in your day.

I use the app Headspace to stay consistent with my practice.

Focus on Your Breath

Breathing is central to most meditation practices because it anchors you in the present moment.

When anxiety or intrusive thoughts arise, shift your attention to your breath.

Inhale deeply through your nose, hold for a moment, and exhale slowly through your mouth. Counting your breaths can also help calm a racing mind.

Acknowledge Your Thoughts Without Judgment

One of the most liberating things I’ve learned is that mindfulness doesn’t require an empty mind.

Thoughts will come and go—that’s natural. Instead of fighting them, acknowledge them without judgment and gently bring your focus back to your breath.

Incorporate Gratitude into Your Practice

Meditation can be more than just a tool for calming your mind; it can also be a space for cultivating gratitude.

Spend a few moments during your practice reflecting on what you’re thankful for, no matter how small.

This simple shift in perspective can help you approach life with a more positive mindset.

Explore Different Techniques

As I delved deeper into mindfulness, I explored techniques from various traditions, including Christian contemplative prayer, Buddhist mindfulness practices, and guided meditations. Each approach offered something unique that I added to my practice.

Experiment with techniques that resonate with you, whether it’s repeating a mantra, visualizing peaceful scenes, or praying quietly.

Be Patient with Yourself

Mindfulness is a journey, not a destination. Some days, it will feel easier than others. What’s important is showing up for yourself with kindness and patience.

Over time, you’ll notice the benefits—greater clarity, reduced stress, and a deeper connection to the present moment.

Final Thoughts

Meditation helped me find peace during a turbulent time, and it continues to be a vital part of my life.

Through mindfulness, I’ve learned to face challenges with a clearer mind and an open heart. It’s not about escaping reality but about being fully present in it, no matter how difficult it may be.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, I encourage you to give mindfulness a try. Start small, be patient, and discover what works for you. You might be surprised at the sense of calm and clarity it can bring to your life.

