what do dads want for christmas

Updated December 3, 2024

Dads can be hard to shop for because many of them already have what they want or need. You’re probably asking yourself, “What can I get my dad for Christmas?”

We’re here to help!

Each year, the Mocha Man Style team compiles our Annual Holiday Gift Guides.

This year’s holiday gift guide features a great selection of dad gifts in fashion, grooming, technology, food and drink, and entertainment.

Browse the guide to find the best Christmas gift ideas for your dad.

Best Gifts for Dads (Our Top Picks)

The Mocha Man Style Team scoured the web to select our top picks for the best gifts for dads.

We handpicked the following items to make your holiday shopping a bit easier.

Leather Cafe Racer Jacket

Give Dad timeless style with this sleek black lambskin Leather Cafe Racer Jacket. It has a modern fit, durable design, and plenty of pockets, so it’s perfect for any season and occasion ($189 at Angel Jackets).

BEVEL Gold Edition Cordless Trimmer

Help Dad upgrade his grooming game with the Bevel Gold Trimmer. Its sleek cordless design, long battery life, and precision blade make it perfect for shaping beards, mustaches, and more with professional-level results at home ($199 on Amazon)

Skullcandy Barrel Bluetooth Boombox Speaker

Dad will love this Skullcandy Barrel Bluetooth Boombox Speaker. It has clear sound, deep bass, and a light show that syncs with the music. It’s water-resistant for outdoor fun, lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge, and even charges phones. With a carry strap included, it’s perfect for pool parties, beach days, or backyard hangouts ($175 on Amazon).

Withings ScanWatch Nova

Combine luxury and health with the Withings ScanWatch Nova. This elegant diver-style timepiece offers advanced health monitoring and activity tracking, making it perfect for dads who value both style and wellness ($599 at Withings.com).

The Walart Chronic Billfold Wallet

Add a touch of art to dad’s everyday essentials with The Walart Chronic Billfold Wallet. Featuring iconic designs inspired by Straight Outta Compton and The Chronic, it’s a functional and stylish nod to hip-hop legends. ($14.95 at TheWalart.com).

Bespoke Post Subscription

Bespoke Post is a monthly subscription service for men. They scour the world for time-tested, small-batch, remarkable gear. Their theme-driven boxes, filled with choice products and the stories behind them, deliver top-notch experiences that dads will love (Starting at $45.00)

Retro T-Shirt

Help your dad relive his youth with a T-shirt from his favorite 80s movie, TV, show, video game, or cartoon series at 80sTees (Various prices)

Best Fashion Gifts for Dads

Keep your dad well-dressed and dapper with these fashion gift ideas.

Stately Subscription

Stately is a men’s fashion subscription service that offers stylist-curated outfits from leading menswear brands without any styling fees or retail markup (plans start at $149.00 at Stately.com)

Southern Scholar Sock Club Subscription

Upgrade dad’s sock game with the Southern Scholar Sock Club. Monthly deliveries feature stylish, seasonally designed socks, free exchanges, and a complimentary style guide—plus a personal gift message for a thoughtful touch (Starting at $20 per month at SouthernScholar.com)

The Chelsea by Amberjack

Give Dad the gift of all-day comfort and style with The Chelsea by Amberjack. Made from premium leather, sheepskin lining, and an anti-slip outsole, these expertly crafted shoes from Portugal are built to impress ($199 at amberjack.shop)

Robert Graham Shirt

Robert Graham creates wearable art that makes you stand out in a crowd (various prices at RobertGraham.com)

Ray-Ban Classic Aviator Sunglasses

Iconic Ray-Ban Classic Aviator Sunglasses offer Dad timeless style and 100% UV protection. With durable frames, legendary G-15 lenses, and multiple size and color options, they’re perfect for any look ($139 at Amazon)

Sports Jersey

If your dad is a sports fan, surprise him with an authentic jersey from Fanatics. They have a variety of jerseys from the NFL, NBA, MLB, and individual players (Starting at $109.00 at Fanatics.com)

Mizzen+Main Shirts

Mizzen+Main shirts are made out of performance fabrics allowing them to breathe, stretch, and wick away moisture. These are the most comfortable dress shirts in the world (Starting at $138 at MizzenMain.com)

tomtom Travel Backpack

Make Dad’s travels effortless with the tomtoc Travel Backpack. With up to 40L of organized storage, TSA-friendly design, and eco-friendly recycled fabric, it’s built for comfort, convenience, and durability on any trip ($99.99 at Amazon)

Summit Felt Leather Fedora Hat

Give dad timeless style and durability with the Summit Felt Leather Fedora Hat. Made from top-grain leather and lightweight wool felt, it’s perfect for sun protection with a rugged yet refined look ($177 at American Hat Makers)

Best Grooming Gifts for Dads

These grooming gifts will keep your dad looking good, smelling fresh, and feeling confident.

HeadBlade Shaver

HeadBlade shavers are made of high-quality, hand-polished stainless steel with a car-like suspension and trademark tightly-conforming rubberized finger ring for a more secure grip. It contours the curve of your scalp to provide a very close shave (starting at $12.95)

Ligne St. Barth Eau de Parfum Vétiver

Gift dad the refined elegance of Ligne St. Barth Eau de Parfum Vétiver. With notes of Haitian vetiver, citrus, ginger, and Jamaican pepper, this fragrance blends woody, zesty, and warm aromas for a timeless scent he’ll love ($150 at lignestbarth.com)

Wahl Pro Series Skeleton Style Trimmer

Give Dad precision and versatility with the Wahl Pro Series Skeleton Style Trimmer. Featuring a 360° exposed head, multiple attachments, and waterproof design, it’s perfect for crisp lines and all-in-one grooming ($113 at Amazon)

Beard Brush & Comb Set

Keep dad’s beard looking smooth and healthy with this Beard Brush & Comb Set. Featuring a boar bristle brush, anti-static comb, and mustache scissors, it’s a thoughtful gift for grooming and style ($9.99 at Amazon)

Best Tech Gifts for Dads

Dads love technology and these tech gifts are the best of the season.

Real Racer by Kobotix

Real Racer by Kobotix is the ultimate driving gadget for Dad to enjoy immersive racing fun. With a first-person camera and Meta Quest compatibility, he can experience every twist, turn, and wheel spin right from the driver’s seat ($150 at kobotix.com)

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones let Dad feel the bass like never before with adjustable levels for any mood. Custom sound tuning ensures the perfect audio experience, while epic noise canceling blocks distractions. They’re perfect for all-day listening with 50 hours of battery life and quick-charge capability ($179 on Amazon)

Sonos Arc

Experience immersive 3D sound for movies, sports, games, and more with the Sonos Arc. Control it with your remote, the app, your voice, and Apple AirPlay 2 ($699 at sonos.com)

DJI Mini 4K Drone

Let Dad capture breathtaking moments with the DJI Mini 4K Drone. With cinematic 4K video, a 3-axis gimbal, extended battery life, and beginner-friendly controls, it’s perfect for stunning aerial shots and easy flying ($239 at Amazon)

Blue Sona Microphone

Help Dad sound his best with the Blue Sona Microphone. Designed for streamers and podcasters, its advanced tech and studio-quality audio make every voice shine ($349.99 at Logitech)

Ring Battery Doorbell

Keep Dad connected and secure with the Ring Battery Doorbell. Featuring Head-to-Toe Video, two-way talk, and real-time alerts, it’s an easy-to-install solution for home monitoring ($59.99 at Amazon).

Best Food and Drink Gifts for Dads

Give your dad the gift of indulgence with these food and drink gift ideas.

Hornitos Plata Silver Tequila

Treat Dad to the smooth, fresh taste of Hornitos Plata Silver Tequila. With bright herbs and citrus notes, it’s perfect for sipping or celebrating (Starting at $33 at reservebar.com).

Omaha Steaks Thank You Pack

The Omaha Steaks Thank You Pack includes two of the most popular steaks – legendary Filet Mignons and bold and juicy Boneless Strips. Omaha Steaks Burgers, savory Pork Chops and Potatoes au Gratin are all included in this deal ($89.99).

Original Craft Beer Club Subscription

Treat Dad to the joy of discovering unique brews with the Original Craft Beer Club Subscription. Each month, he’ll enjoy fresh, handpicked beers from small craft breweries, complete with tasting notes and brewery stories (Starting at $194 at craftbeerclub.com)

Restaurant.com Gift Card

Restaurant.com offers a variety of restaurant gift cards that can be redeemed for certificates at thousands of participating restaurants nationwide. From Italian and Mexican to Chinese, Japanese and American, Restaurant.com gift cards are the perfect gift for any foodie.

Clif Family Winery Reyna Noriega Duo

Delight dad with the Clif Family Winery Reyna Noriega Duo, featuring a 2023 White Blend and 2022 Red Blend. This artistic wine set combines rich flavors with creative elegance for a truly unique experience ($80 at cliffamily.com)

Other Gifts for Dads

Here are a few more gift ideas that will delight your dad

Carhartt Tool Bag

Help Dad stay organized with the durable Carhartt Tool Bag. Featuring 34 pockets, a sturdy metal frame, and water-repellent fabric, it’s built to handle any project ($69 at Amazon)

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler

Keep dad’s drinks hot or cold all day with the Yeti Rambler Tumbler. The 30 oz. size and MagSlider Lid make it perfect for his morning coffee or favorite cold brew on the go ($28 on Amazon)

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle