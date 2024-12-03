Hornitos Holiday Cocktails

The holiday season is here, and it’s the perfect time to add tequila to your cocktail rotation.

Tequila is surprisingly versatile and can add a festive kick to your gatherings.

Añejo brings bold, smooth flavors perfect for sipping or mixing into a rich holiday cocktail.

Plata, with its crisp, clean taste, works great for refreshing drinks.

Here are three tequila cocktail ideas to mix up this holiday season.

Hornitos Merry Margarita

Ingredients:

12 parts Hornitos® Plata or Reposado tequila

6 parts raspberry liqueur

6 parts pomegranate juice

5 parts freshly squeezed lime juice

Instructions

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the tequila, raspberry liqueur, pomegranate juice, and lime juice.

Secure the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously for about 15–20 seconds to ensure everything is well mixed and chilled.

Strain the mixture into your prepared glasses. You can serve it over fresh ice or neat, depending on your preference.

Add a garnish like fresh raspberries, pomegranate seeds, or a lime wedge for a festive touch.

Hornitos Reposado Mule

Ingredients

1-1/2 parts Reposado Tequila

1/2 part Lime Juice

3 parts Ginger Beer

Lime Wheel

Instructions

Combine ingredients in a cocktail glass with ice and stir to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila Old Fashioned

Ingredients

1-1/2 parts Black Barrel Tequila

1 part simple syrup

1/2 part Amaro liqueur

2 dashes Bitters

Instructions:

Combine simple Syrup, Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila, Amaro and Bitters.

Add ice and stir.

Strain over fresh ice and garnish with an orange peel.

Cheers to the Holidays!

So this season, grab a bottle, mix up something special, and enjoy the holidays with drinks that go beyond the ordinary. Cheers to making the season festive and flavorful!