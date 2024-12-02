As a native Houstonian, I have a deep appreciation for how this city does the holidays.

The weather is just right—cool enough to feel festive without being too cold—and the energy downtown is unbeatable this time of year.

One of my favorite traditions is City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic.

With 12 themed locations, there’s something for everyone, and most of it is free.

Here’s a quick look at what you can explore this year.

City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic

Peppermint Plaza

Head to the George R. Brown Convention Center to see 16 beautifully decorated Christmas trees in the Grand Holiday Window on Avenida de las Americas. Enjoy the festive atmosphere with live music on the main stage, all while supporting the Alley Theatre’s programs.

Land of Sweets

Step into the Hilton Americas-Houston lobby to see a stunning holiday scene made entirely of chocolate—over 1,800 pounds of it. This year’s masterpiece, The Night Before Christmas, features life-size, hand-sculpted characters. Don’t miss the massive Christmas tree and thousands of twinkling lights that complete this sweet and festive display.

Ice @ Discovery Green

Glide into the holiday spirit by ice skating under the dazzling lights of downtown Houston at The ICE. With weekly theme nights, live music, and plenty of festive fun, there’s something for everyone. Plus, kids and families can make magical memories with a visit to Santa Claus.

Texas Winter Lights

Experience nightly snowfalls, themed family activities, and even a VR ride on Santa’s sleigh at the Marriott Marquis’ Altitude Rooftop. The rooftop dazzles with more holiday lights than ever, and you can float in the 80-degree Texas-shaped lazy river under the twinkling lights—it’s pure holiday magic! Admission is free for hotel guests, or $30 for adults and $20 for kids ages 2-12.

Twinkle Town

Celebrate the holidays at this new park near the Toyota Center. Snap family photos in front of the sparkling holiday tree, share a kiss under Texas’ largest mistletoe ball, and enjoy free hot chocolate and festive music. Don’t forget to bring your pups to meet Santa Paws for some extra holiday fun.

Snow Glow on the Bayou

This dazzling mix of technology and nature features stunning light and art projections on a 100-foot water screen over Buffalo Bayou. For an even closer look, take a family bayou tour and immerse yourself in the magic.

Tinsel Town

Head to Market Square Park for holiday fun that’s perfect for everyone—including your pets. Enjoy free hot chocolate and Puppychinos, dance under the stars at the Silent Night Disco, or watch Movies Under the Stars. It’s festive fun for the whole family.

Winter Wonderlawn

Celebrate the holidays at POST’s Skylawn rooftop park, where 5 acres of lights and decorations create a magical Winter Wonderlawn. Explore hundreds of thousands of lights, a 25-foot Christmas tree, and holiday-themed activities, all set against stunning views of the Houston skyline. Tickets are $10 Monday-Thursday and $15 Friday-Sunday, and kids 5 and under get in free.

Sugarplum Plaza

Fish Plaza at the Wortham Theater transforms into Sugar Plum Plaza for the holidays. Stroll past oversized gift boxes and Santa’s sleigh by LeMonde Studio while enjoying cheerful holiday tunes. It’s the perfect spot to soak in the festive atmosphere and snap some memorable photos.

Deck the Trees

The Alley Theatre’s 18th annual Deck the Trees event brings holiday cheer with 40 beautifully decorated trees and wreaths. Showcased at the Alley Theatre and the George R. Brown Convention Center’s Great Houston Holiday Window, each tree is uniquely designed by renowned artists, blending whimsical, cultural, and traditional styles. This beloved tradition, drawing 250,000 visitors each year, pairs perfectly with the Alley’s annual performance of A Christmas Carol. Don’t miss the chance to experience this magical celebration of Houston’s arts and culture.

Jingle Town

Bring the family to Lynn Wyatt Square in Houston’s Theater District, where Jingle Town comes alive with interactive holiday fun. Explore two giant photo frames, three musical Christmas trees, and Santa’s sleigh—all designed by LeMonde Studio.

City Hall-Iday

Enjoy the festive atmosphere at Hermann Square in front of City Hall. Santa will even be there! You can take free photos with him at his North Pole-themed booth.

To make things easy, hop on the Hop-on Hop-off Holiday Bus. It’s a fun, laid-back way to visit all the locations while soaking in the festive vibe.

Houston is the Holiday Destination

I checked out several of the spots myself and even made a short video to capture the experience.

This event is a reminder of why I love my city, especially during the holidays. It’s a chance to create new traditions, relive old ones, and truly enjoy the season.

If you’re in Houston this holiday season, don’t miss City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. It’s where you’ll find the heart of Houston’s holiday spirit.

