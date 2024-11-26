Thanksgiving Songs That Will Be Holiday Classics

When you think of Thanksgiving, what comes to mind?

Probably a table overflowing with food, family gathered around, and maybe the stress of figuring out how to avoid discussing politics at dinner.

What doesn’t come to mind? Music.

Unlike Christmas, Thanksgiving doesn’t have a soundtrack.

Can you name one Thanksgiving song? Just one? No? That’s what I thought.

No jingles playing in stores, no carolers singing about turkeys or gratitude—just the occasional sound of football commentators in the background.

The moment November 1st hits, Mariah Carey is defrosted and ready to dominate the airwaves and we’re inundated with Christmas music everywhere.

It’s no wonder Thanksgiving often feels overshadowed by Christmas.

With the help of AI, I’ve taken matters into my own hands (and ears) to fill this gap.

I’ve composed three brand-new Thanksgiving songs that I firmly believe have the potential to become instant holiday classics.

Thanksgiving Songs

These Thanksgiving songs capture the essence of the season while being catchy enough to rival even the most iconic Christmas tunes.

O Turkey Leg, I Dream of Thee

Let’s Eat

Gobble Til You Wobble

What do you think? Can we make Thanksgiving music a thing?

Let me know which song you liked best.

And remember: Thanksgiving is not just about the food. It’s about the gratitude, the love, and, now, the music.