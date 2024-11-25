Op-Ed: Unheard and Underserved: The Impact of Ignoring Black-Owned Media

As a collective of Black-owned media owners, the Black Owned Media Equity and Sustainability Institute (BOMESI) stands united in our support and admiration for Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran an inspiring and powerful campaign. Harris’s journey to the ballot was one of resilience, strength, and dedication, and her message resonated with many. However, her campaign efforts were undermined not necessarily by any lack on her part, but by the choices made by Democratic operatives who failed to recognize and invest in the unique value of Black-owned media in reaching African-American voters.

The data speaks for itself. Voter turnout among African Americans was lower than anticipated, and there’s no mystery as to why. According to the Associated Press, about 8 in 10 Black voters supported Harris, down from about 9 in 10 who voted for Biden in 2020. A key group of those voters, young Black Men under the age of 45, increased their support of Trump by about double, with 3 in 10 of them voting for Trump.

Despite ample opportunities, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and its advertising agencies chose not to make meaningful investments in Black-owned media outlets. Instead, they relied on major mainstream platforms like CNN and ESPN, under the misguided belief that these would effectively engage Black voters. However, reaching Black audiences requires more than a superficial approach on general market channels—it demands a deep understanding of the cultural relevance and the specific environments in which Black communities consume media.

Political advertising isn’t just about visibility; it’s about resonance. It’s about meeting communities where they are, speaking in a voice they trust, and addressing the issues they care about most. Black-owned media platforms are uniquely positioned to accomplish this because we understand our audience in ways that larger, general market outlets cannot. Our platforms speak directly to Black communities, providing nuanced perspectives, cultural context, and a safe space for the discussions that matter to us most.

To the DNC’s credit, there was indeed some spending on Black-owned media. Outlets like Roland Martin Unfiltered, Black Enterprise, and The Grio were included in the media plan, and that investment was money well spent. These platforms are trusted sources within our community and reach important segments of the African American population. However, that was not enough. Reaching a truly broad spectrum of Black voters requires more than a handful of placements. Black America is not monolithic; we are a tapestry of varied experiences, perspectives, and values. A comprehensive media strategy should have reflected this by engaging with a wider range of Black-owned outlets, from digital platforms and podcasts to local and niche publications that reach the community at all levels.

Unfortunately, it appears the DNC did not grasp this. According to an insider, one of the major political agencies involved in the campaign reportedly argued that they could best reach Black voters through mainstream outlets like CNN and ESPN, dismissing the need for investment in Black-owned media. Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee (RNC) took a different approach, investing heavily in smaller sites and podcasts that spoke directly to their core audience, regardless of size. They understood that connecting with voters on a personal level, through the outlets they trust and respect, is far more valuable than blanket advertising on platforms that may have reach, but lack the cultural resonance needed to drive action.

To make matters worse, the creative content that was pushed through mainstream channels, though intended to reach Black audiences, fell flat for much of the core demographic. The messaging may have resonated with a small portion of African Americans, but it missed the mark with those who most needed to hear it—those whose votes would determine the election’s outcome. The messaging lacked the consistent, targeted, and culturally relevant approach that only Black-owned media can provide.

We congratulate Kamala Harris for her extraordinary campaign, but we cannot overlook the critical missteps by the DNC’s operatives and political agencies in failing to see the value of Black-owned media. This wasn’t just a missed opportunity—it was a grave oversight that ultimately contributed to the election’s outcome. By choosing not to invest in Black-owned platforms, the DNC not only failed to reach Black voters effectively, but it also sent a message that our voices and our influence are not valued.

As Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress, once said, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” This sentiment resonates deeply in our current political climate, especially as we reflect on the DNC’s decisions this election cycle. Black-owned media must demand its rightful place at the table—not just as a token presence, but as an essential partner in engaging Black voters and amplifying their voices. Chisholm’s words remind us that we cannot wait for recognition; we must assert the value we bring and insist on being heard.

We urge the DNC and its partners to take note of this missed opportunity and to recognize the indispensable role that Black-owned media plays in reaching Black communities. Let this serve as a lesson for the future: if we are to build an inclusive and effective strategy that engages African American voters, the DNC must prioritize meaningful partnerships with Black-owned media. Let’s not make the same mistake again.Next time, let’s invest where it matters. Let’s support the media that resonates with our communities, celebrates our culture, and amplifies our voices. The future of our democracy depends on it. Can you hear us NOW?