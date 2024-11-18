How to Spot a Catfish

Dating apps have transformed how we meet and connect, creating endless opportunities for meaningful relationships.

But if you’re just stepping into this world, it can feel overwhelming and even a bit intimidating.

Trust me—I’ve been there.

After my divorce, I decided to try dating apps to meet new people. Let’s just say it wasn’t exactly a smooth re-entry into the dating scene after 25 years away.

It took endless swipes, a few painfully awkward dates, and a lot of perseverance before I finally met the right person.

But here’s the reality: while dating apps can lead to genuine, life-changing connections, they also come with their share of risks.

One of the biggest pitfalls is the possibility of encountering a “catfish”—someone who creates a fake online persona to manipulate your emotions or even steal personal information.

Catfishing can take many forms, from a simple fake profile to complex scams designed to earn your trust before taking advantage of you.

I encountered my fair share of catfish during my journey. Thankfully, I learned to spot the red flags and block those profiles before they caused any real harm.

Recognizing the warning signs of a catfish is crucial to protect yourself and those you care about.

Here are key indicators to help you stay safe as you navigate the online dating world.

No Online Presence

In today’s digital age, a lack of social media or an extremely limited online presence can be a major red flag.

While it’s possible some individuals avoid social media for personal reasons, be cautious if her profiles offer almost no real information about her life. This could indicate she is hiding something.

Always ask questions and, if necessary, do some discreet investigating to find out information about her background.

Refusal to Share Personal Information

If she consistently avoids discussing her family, past relationships, work, or childhood experiences, it’s worth paying attention.

Short, vague responses or frequent deflections may indicate dishonesty or a reluctance to be transparent about her background.

Genuine connections require a certain level of openness, so if she refuses to introduce you to friends or share important aspects of her life, there could be hidden motives at play.

Unlike meeting someone through friends or mutual acquaintances, online dating often makes it challenging to verify a person’s character.

She may be concealing criminal charges, a questionable past, or other red flags.

Before committing, consider conducting a background check to ensure you have a clearer picture.

If you uncover concerning information, approach the topic carefully and use what you learn to make an informed decision about your relationship.

Ghosting

A common catfishing tactic involves someone building a connection, and then suddenly disappearing. This is called “ghosting.”

Messages go unanswered, and their online dating profiles may appear inactive or temporarily disabled.

Just as you consider moving on, they reappear with a weak or dubious explanation.

While genuine life challenges can cause short lapses in communication, repeated ghosting over extended periods is a red flag.

If this pattern continues, it indicates a serious problem.

Honest and consistent communication is crucial for any genuine relationship—if it’s absent, proceed with caution to avoid emotional manipulation or scams.

Plays the Victim

Be cautious if she often recounts stories of being wronged by everyone in her life, from family and friends to coworkers.

While everyone experiences hardships, a perpetual victim narrative can be a manipulation tool to gain your sympathy, making you more vulnerable to emotional and financial exploitation.

Frequent Requests for Money

It’s not unusual to help a partner in a minor way, like lending a small amount for lunch.

However, if she repeatedly asks for larger sums of money or turns financial assistance into a pattern, it’s a red flag.

Be wary of tales that pull at your heartstrings but don’t check out.

Always request evidence of urgent situations before offering financial help.

Inconsistent Stories

If her stories change or don’t align over time—such as claiming one day she grew up in Texas and later saying it was South Dakota, or describing her parents as deceased only for you to find out they are still alive.

While minor discrepancies can happen, frequent shifts in her narrative, especially when confronted, are red flags.

If she consistently covers her tracks with overly convenient excuses or stammers through explanations, it’s time to reassess the relationship.

Stand your ground and address inconsistencies; she may either admit to her mistakes or continue denying them, revealing her true intentions.

Hyper-Defensive Reactions

Everyone has flaws, but refusing to acknowledge or improve on unhealthy behaviors while expecting you to “fix” them signals potential manipulation.

Constructive feedback should not trigger extreme reactions like sulking, anger, or threats.

A highly defensive attitude often indicates hidden motives or attempts to control the narrative.

In a healthy relationship, you should feel comfortable voicing concerns without fear of retaliation.

Avoiding Video Chats and In-Person Meetings

After weeks or months of building an online connection, it’s natural to want to meet in person. If she consistently avoids meeting with vague excuses, be wary.

Genuine relationships progress toward meaningful, real-life connections, and ongoing delays may suggest she isn’t who she claims to be.

Stay Safe While Seeking Love

Not everyone you meet online is a catfish, but vigilance is crucial.

Remain cautious about sharing personal or financial information, and trust your instincts.

If multiple red flags appear, prioritize your safety and well-being.

Remember, genuine relationships are built on trust, transparency, and mutual respect.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle