Innovative Eyewear Launches First AI fashion Show for Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, creators of ChatGPT-enabled smart glasses under the Lucyd brand, is transforming the fashion industry with the launch of the world’s first generative AI fashion show for eyewear.

In this groundbreaking digital showcase, hyper-realistic AI models bring Lucyd’s latest collections to life with breathtaking precision.

Among the highlights is the highly anticipated Reebok Voltage style, set to launch in March 2025, alongside exclusive designs from Nautica and Eddie Bauer, each crafted to seamlessly blend elegance, technology, and functionality.

“This isn’t just eyewear—it’s a new way of experiencing fashion,” said CEO Harrison Gross. “AI lets us create immersive presentations that traditional methods can’t match, all while cutting production costs drastically.” Gross estimates that reproducing this level of creativity with live models and practical effects would cost 20 times more.

While AI opens new creative possibilities, it also challenges the role of human talent. Photographers, stylists, makeup artists, and other creatives will need to evolve, finding new ways to blend their skills with AI-powered platforms.

These hybrid roles will unlock boundary-pushing experiences, bringing artistry and technology together in ways never seen before.

With virtual try-ons and interactive styling tools on the horizon, Lucyd’s collections offer more than just eyewear—they represent the future of fashion.

Experience the fashion show for yourself and share your thoughts.

The future of fashion is here, and it’s looking right at you. Join the movement that’s reshaping what eyewear can be.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok