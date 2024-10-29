Disclosure: This post is sponsored by De La Viuda. All opinions are my own.

Many years ago, I found myself in the charming town of Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico—a hidden gem that has gracefully sidestepped the tourist traps of its more popular neighbors on the Yucatán Peninsula.

I met my friend, Carlos, who plays in a rock band, at the tiny airport and proceeded to his Jeep that was parked outside.

After tossing my bags in the back, Carlos turned with a grin and asked, “¿Tienes hambre?”

Thankfully, some of my high school Spanish resurfaced, allowing me to admit my hunger.

“Good,” he replied, “I’ll take you to one of my favorite places.”

Carlos kept switching between English and Spanish to help me improve my language skills or confuse me. I think it was a little of both.

We drove a few miles through streets dotted with local shops and brightly colored houses until we reached an alleyway. Carlos parked the Jeep and motioned for me to follow him.

As we walked through the alley, the scent of grilled meats and chiles filled the air. I was drawn to it like a weary sailor being seduced by a siren’s song.

Carlos broke the trance by diverting my attention to a short, stout man with a mop of gray hair flipping chickens on a grille.

“Meet my Tío Alberto,” Carlos said proudly. “He’s the best cook in Ciudad del Carmen.”

I extended my hand for a handshake, but Tío Alberto dodged it with a warm hug instead. He introduced himself in rapid Spanish, a stream of words that left me a bit lost. Sensing my confusion, Carlos quickly stepped in as our translator.

For the next two hours, we feasted on fluffy tortillas, rich frijoles, spicy chiles, shark tacos, and the best grilled chicken I’ve ever tasted.

Each bite was a celebration of flavor, a reminder of why I fell in love with Mexican cuisine in the first place.

De La Viuda Catfish Tacos Recipe

It’s been a while since my last visit, so I decided to recreate one of my favorite Mexican delights—tacos—using De La Viuda Hot Sauce for a flavorful twist.

My first encounter with fish tacos was in Puerto Vallarta, where I fell in love with the crispy, seasoned fish paired with crunchy cabbage.

Now, I’m bringing back those cherished memories by crafting my own version of fish tacos, using catfish to honor my Texas and Louisiana heritage.

Each bite is a delicious reminder of the adventures that sparked my love for travel and food.

These catfish tacos are crunchy with a hint of spice and sweetness.

EQUIPMENT

Chef’s Knife

2 Mixing Bowls

2 Mixing Spoons

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

2 Skillets

1 Gallon Storage Bag

INGREDIENTS

1.5 Pounds of Catfish Fillets

16 Corn Tortillas

2 Large Limes

1 Bunch of Cilantro

1/2 Head of Red Cabbage

1/2 Large Red Onion

1 Mango

1 Whole Jalapeno Pepper

3 Tablespoons of Garlic Powder

3 Tablespoons of Cumin

3 Tablespoons of Chili Powder

1 Tablespoon Salt

1 Tablespoon Red Pepper

De La Viuda Original Hot Sauce

De La Viuda Green Hot Sauce

2 Cups of Canola Oil

2 Cups of Corn Meal

INSTRUCTIONS

Slice catfish fillets into 1″ strips and place in mixing bowl

Add juice from one lime and hot sauce and mix thoroughly with a spoon

Add garlic powder, cumin, chili powder, salt, and red pepper and mix thoroughly with a spoon

Set aside and let marinate for 30 minutes to 1 hour

Cut 1/2 head of red cabbage into thin slices and add to mixing bowl

Dice 1/2 of red onion and add to bowl

Dice jalapeno pepper and add to bowl

Dice 5 sprigs of cilantro and add to bowl

Add juice from 1 lime and 4 tablespoons of De La Viuda Green Hot Sauce and mix thoroughly with a spoon. Place in refrigerator to chill.

Add 2 cups of cornmeal to a 1-gallon storage bag.

Add catfish and shake to coat

Heat oil in a skillet

Add fish a cook until golden brown, about 4 minutes (2 minutes on each side)

Remove fish from skillet and drain on paper towel

Dice mango and set aside

Heat corn tortillas on a hot skillet or griddle for about 30 seconds per side

Remove from skillet and place two tortillas per taco on a plate

Add the taco fillings to the tortillas in layers: about 2 tablespoons of cabbage mixture, 3 pieces of mango, 2 pieces of fish

Top with De La Viuda Original Hot Sauce to taste

Makes about 8 tacos

