Brunello Cucinelli Introduces Road to Solomeo

Brunello Cucinelli has created Road to Solomeo, a new collection tailored for men who value quality, style, and versatility.

Designed by Carolina Cucinelli and the men’s style team, this collection draws inspiration from motorcycle journeys through Italy’s breathtaking landscapes.

The Road to Solomeo Collection

Navy is the main color in the collection, with standout pieces in denim, leather, and suede.

The deep navy is paired with neutral and brown accents, creating a rich and versatile color palette.

Featured pieces in the collection include:

Nubuck Biker Jacket

The Nubuck Biker Jacket combines rugged durability with refined style. Its versatile design elevates casual and formal outfits.

This high-quality jacket, with a soft shearling collar for warmth, is perfect for fall and winter, keeping you stylish and comfortable in any situation.

Corduroy Satin-Lapel Dinner Jacket

The Corduroy Satin-Lapel Dinner Jacket is designed for style and comfort.

With useful pockets and a back vent for easy movement, it’s perfect for both formal events and special occasions.

The soft lining keeps you comfortable while looking sharp.

Suede Overshirt with Removable Shearling Collar

The Suede Overshirt with Removable Shearling Collar is comfortable and practical with chest pockets, long sleeves, and a soft cotton lining, making it both luxurious and easy to wear every day.

Overplaid Double-Breasted Suit

The Overplaid Double-Breasted Suit has a sharp, modern fit made from a durable wool blend for comfort.

The jacket features stylish notch lapels, genuine horn buttons, and practical pockets, while the pants have a pleated front and slim legs for a sleek look.

It’s perfect for business and special occasions, ensuring you look polished and confident.

The Road to Solomeo Pieces Belong in Your Wardrobe

The Road to Solomeo collection at Neiman Marcus is perfect for men who want both style and versatility.

These pieces easily transition from day to night, so you’ll always look sharp, whether at work or on a weekend.

Made with high-quality Italian craftsmanship, each item is built to last, combining luxury with everyday comfort.

If you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe with timeless, well-made pieces, this collection is a great choice.

