MusiCares + Amazon Music’s “Live on the Lawn” Concert

Under the warm embrace of the California sky, the lush lawns of the Amazon Studios Mansion in Culver City became a haven for music lovers and industry professionals.

This wasn’t just another summer concert; it was the second installment of the “Live on the Lawn” series—a collaboration between MusiCares and Amazon Music that aimed to celebrate the unifying, healing power of music while giving back to those who dedicate their lives to it.

The night began with AYONI, a rising star whose soulful melodies instantly enthralled the audience.

AYONI

Originally hailing from Barbados, AYONI has been making waves with her powerful voice and lyrics that resonate with themes of identity and belonging.

Her performance was a masterclass in emotional storytelling, as she seamlessly blended R&B, pop, and indie influences.

With each note, AYONI’s raw emotion and vocal strength set the tone for an evening filled with diverse and vibrant sounds.

Next on stage was TA THOMAS, whose electrifying presence injected a new energy into the crowd.

TA THOMAS

Known for his work with the Grammy-nominated group The HamilTones, TA THOMAS showcased a different side of his artistry with a solo set that merged traditional soul with contemporary flair.

His performance was a dynamic interplay of powerful vocals and captivating stage presence that had the audience fully immersed.

Jordan Ward closed the night with a performance that was both innovative and deeply engaging.

JORDAN WARD

A genre-defying artist from St. Louis, Ward has been gaining traction for his unique fusion of hip-hop, R&B, and alternative sounds.

His smooth vocals and intricate beats created a soundscape that was both fresh and familiar.

Ward’s versatility and vocal prowess captivated the crowd making his set a highlight of the evening.

The event also provided a platform for MusiCares to emphasize its mission.

Attendees getting fitted for a custom ear mold

Hearing health activations allowed qualified attendees to receive custom ear molds, a crucial tool for those in the industry.

Meanwhile, MusiCares 101 sessions offered a deeper understanding of the comprehensive support the charity provides—from preventive care to critical intervention services.

As the final notes of the evening echoed across the lawn, it was evident that “Live on the Lawn” is about more than just the performances.

It’s about fostering community, supporting the well-being of music professionals, and celebrating the artistry that connects us all.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok