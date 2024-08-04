Fort Mosé 1738: Where Tradition Meets Modern Fashion

When I stumbled upon Fort Mosé 1738, the clothes immediately caught my eye.

As someone who adores bright colors and bold prints, I was captivated by the breathtaking designs.

I ordered a shirt and eagerly awaited its delivery. A few weeks later, I received a DHL package with my shirt. I tore it open to find a beautifully crafted piece that I couldn’t wait to wear.

The first time I wore the shirt was to a production of The Lion King, and it was an instant hit. People kept stopping me to compliment the shirt and ask where I got it. I was more than happy to share the Fort Mosé 1738 website with them so they could get their own.

Little did they know that this eye-catching shirt was part of a larger story.

Founder Maurice Gattis, a Professor of Social Work and two-time Fulbright Scholar, was on vacation in Accra, Ghana, when a taxi ride set the stage for his unexpected career shift.

Founder Maurice Gattis at Fashion Week. Photo by Truong Lee

After hailing a cab to return to his hotel from the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Gattis’s driver became his guide for the rest of the trip.

During their journey, Gattis learned that the driver’s wife was a local couturier. Impressed by the custom-made clothing he saw around Accra, Gattis decided to order garments from her.

Upon returning to the United States, the driver reached out with a request to help sell ginger in America.

While Gattis wasn’t interested in food importation, their conversation turned to fashion, sparking an idea. He envisioned designing styles with Ghanaian textiles and having them crafted locally. This concept became the foundation of Fort Mosé 1738.

Gattis’s academic background, including Fulbright scholarships to Canada and South Africa, might seem an unlikely prelude to a fashion career. Yet he sees a clear throughline.

“My background in social work and international experiences profoundly shape my approach to fashion,” Gattis said. “It’s about more than just clothing; it’s about empowerment, cultural celebration, and sustainable practices.”

The name Fort Mosé 1738 pays homage to an 18th-century Spanish fort near Saint Augustine, Florida—the first settlement of free former slaves from West Africa in America. This historical touchstone resonates deeply with Gattis, who grew up nearby in Daytona Beach.

“Fort Mosé represents a part of American history that I was not taught, even though the site is about an hour away from where I attended school,” he said. “It’s a powerful reminder of resilience and freedom that deserves recognition.”

This commitment to highlighting overlooked narratives and celebrating cultural heritage is woven into the fabric of Fort Mosé 1738.

The brand’s collection is a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship of Ghanaian artisans, offering men’s clothing that seamlessly blends traditional West African textiles with contemporary silhouettes. Each piece, from the meticulously tailored suits to the vibrant shirts, is a work of art that tells a story of cultural pride and modern style.

Prices ranging from $150 to $575 reflect the exceptional value of these handcrafted pieces, making luxury accessible without compromising on quality or ethical standards.

The “Morning Glory” suit, for example, showcases the brand’s commitment to quality and uniqueness. Featuring hand-woven Kente cloth with luminous golden threads, it’s not just a garment but a wearable masterpiece.

Fort Mose 1738 Morning Glory Suit (photo courtesy of Fort Mose 1738)

By producing in small batches and treating Ghanaian artisans as true partners, Fort Mosé 1738 is creating a sustainable model that uplifts local economies and preserves traditional skills.

“Our mission goes beyond fashion,” Gattis explains. “We’re creating a platform for talented artisans to showcase their skills globally, bringing much-deserved recognition and economic opportunities to their communities.”

The brand’s impact is already being felt.

Its debut at DC Fashion Week turned heads, and representation by The Folklore Connect is opening doors to a wider audience.

As plans for New York Fashion Week and brick-and-mortar stores unfold, Fort Mosé 1738 is poised to make an even bigger impact on the fashion world.

“Fashion, like social work, is about understanding people and making connections,” Gattis reflects.

Fort Mose 1738 is proof that fashion can be a force for good, celebrating creativity, empowering communities, and dressing individuals in garments as unique and impactful as they are.

If you want your wardrobe to reflect your values and make a statement, then it’s time to check out Fort Mosé 1738. This isn’t just another clothing brand—it’s a chance to wear your beliefs, celebrate cultural heritage, and turn heads with truly unique pieces.

