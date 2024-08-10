Attending the 10th Annual National Battle of the Bands in Houston, Texas, was more than just a thrilling experience—it was a powerful reminder of the significance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their profound impact on our culture.

As a proud Howard University alum, I have always believed in the unique power of HBCU marching bands to bring people together, and this event was a perfect demonstration of that.

Back when I was a student, football games were not just about the sport; they were about the bands and I’m especially fond of our Showtime Marching Band that always captivated the crowd with their elaborate performances.

I wanted my daughter, who is currently in high school and part of the color guard, to experience the magic of an HBCU band firsthand.

This event at NRG Stadium, which featured eight of the top HBCU bands, did not disappoint. The performances were a masterclass in precision, musicianship, and cultural expression, highlighting why HBCU bands are second to none.

The National Battle of the Bands was founded by Derek Webber, who saw an opportunity to elevate and celebrate HBCU marching bands on a national platform that not only highlights their musical talent but also their cultural impact.

Originally launched in Charlotte, North Carolina, the event found a permanent home in Houston in 2019. Since its inception, the event has grown significantly, raising nearly $1.7 million in scholarships for HBCU students. Webber’s vision was to create more than just a competition—it’s a celebration of music, community, and the rich traditions that HBCUs represent​.

One of the most significant moments of this year’s event was the inaugural Battle of the Bands Hall of Fame, where “Maestro” Benjamin J. Butler II, the creator of Texas Southern University’s (TSU) Ocean of Soul Marching Band, was honored.

Benjamin J. Buttler II being inducted into the Battle of the Bands Hall of Fame

Butler’s legacy in HBCU marching band culture is unparalleled, and this recognition was a fitting tribute to his visionary leadership.

The Ocean of Soul, known for its powerful sound and intricate field formations, continued to showcase Butler’s influence during their tribute performance dedicated to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Her children were present, adding a deeply personal touch to the event.

The band’s performance, which kicked off with a set by Lecrae and featured formations spelling out “Pepsi” to recognize the title sponsor.

Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South, a band that has solidified its place in history as a Super Bowl performer, brought their A-game to the competition.

Their tribute to female artists like Lady Gaga, Adele, Blondie, and Teena Marie, paired with their precision formations, captivated the entire stadium.

Jackson State’s ability to seamlessly blend popular music with traditional HBCU performance style has made them a standout not just in HBCU circles but on a national stage​.

Southern University’s Human Jukebox followed with a soulful and masterful performance, opening with “Precious Lord” and transitioning smoothly into “Can You Stand the Rain.”

Southern’s attention to detail and powerful sound has made them one of the most celebrated bands in HBCU history, and their performance at this event was no exception​.

Prairie View A&M University, where my niece is currently a student, brought both energy and purpose to the field.

Their drumline was a standout, and they creatively used their performance to form a “VOTE” formation, urging civic engagement among the audience.

Seeing Prairie View perform was a moment of pride for me, connecting our family to the next generation of HBCU culture​.

Boosie Badazz electrifies the crowd

One of the most electric moments of the night came during Boosie Badazz’s performance. The entire stadium erupted as the crowd danced and sang along in unison. It was a moment that underscored the deep connection between the music and the audience, highlighting the cultural relevance of HBCUs in shaping not just educational experiences but the broader cultural landscape as well​.

Bethune-Cookman University also made waves by teaming up with Grammy-winning artist Muni Love for a special performance of her hit song “Made for Me.” The band’s intricate formations and choreography were a highlight of the night.

Muni Love performs, “Made for Me”

Miles College brought emotion to the stadium with their rendition of Yolanda Adams’ “Open My Heart,” while Tuskegee University opted for a more traditional approach, showcasing the depth and diversity of talent that spans all styles of HBCU band performances​.

This year’s event was also significant for its impact beyond the field, raising over $400,000 in scholarships for HBCU students. Major sponsors like Pepsi, Toyota, and Cricket Wireless played a vital role in ensuring the success of the event​.

As I watched the performances with my daughter, I was reminded of the profound legacy of HBCU marching bands and the community they represent.

The National Battle of the Bands is more than a showcase of talent—it is a celebration of culture, history, and pride that connects generations.

Sharing this experience with my daughter allowed me to pass on the values and traditions of HBCU life, ensuring that the legacy continues.

