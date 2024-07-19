INKAS Creates “World’s Fastest Armored SUV”

My first journey through Baghdad as a contractor during the second Iraq war was in a Sprinter van, or as they called it, a “soft vehicle” because it wasn’t armored.

As we exited the secured checkpoint at the airport, I saw people driving erratically, swerving unpredictably as if every car could be a threat.

My heart pounded in my chest, and although I tried not to show it, I was terrified.

Each second felt like an eternity, and I prayed desperately to reach the military base safely.

After that harrowing experience, I insisted on riding in an armored or “hard vehicle” whenever I had to leave the base.

These vehicles weren’t fancy, but they provided a vital sense of peace and security as I traversed the war-torn roads.

This experience makes me appreciate the leap forward INKAS has made with their latest creation, the Armored Brabus G800.

Photo courtesy of INKAS

Founded in 1996, INKAS began with a mission to enhance security amid rising global threats. They specializes in designing and manufacturing a range of armored vehicles, from SUVs to luxury cars

Based on the Mercedes-AMG G63, the Armored Brabus G800 features the new Lightweight Armoring Package.

This innovative system uses a modular approach, integrating ballistic glass, steel, and Kevlar materials to create a protective cocoon without significantly altering the vehicle’s appearance.

The armoring process includes reinforcing all glass surfaces and strategically placing ballistic panels behind doors and in other vital areas.

Photo courtesy of INKAS

This ensures the vehicle can withstand ammunition up to .44 magnum caliber, meeting the B4 protection level standard in the armoring industry.

What sets the Armored Brabus G800 apart is its ability to maintain high performance despite its enhanced protection.

The armoring process preserves the original vehicle’s power and handling characteristics, a notable achievement in a field where added weight often leads to decreased performance.

Photo courtesy of INKAS

The Armored Brabus G800 is not only safe but also fast, boasting the title of the world’s fastest armored SUV. This impressive feat allows drivers to enjoy both security and an exhilarating driving experience.

The vehicle also offers a range of additional security features, including run-flat tires, sirens, and fire suppression systems.

These options allow buyers to customize their vehicles to meet specific security needs, enhancing the overall sense of safety and reliability.

As someone who once nervously traversed dangerous territory in a basic armored vehicle, I can appreciate the leap forward that INKAS has made with this offering.

The INKAS Armored Brabus G800 isn’t just about getting from point A to point B safely—it’s about doing so with style, comfort, and confidence.

The vehicle’s ability to maintain high performance despite its advanced armoring makes it an attractive option for those seeking both security and an enjoyable driving experience.

