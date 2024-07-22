Celebrating 30 Years of UniverSoul Circus Magic

As I took my seat under the big top at the UniverSoul Circus performance in Houston, Texas, a wave of nostalgia washed over me.

I was transported back to my first circus experience as a child, watching Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in The Summit.

I remember sitting wide-eyed, enthralled by the performers’ skill and talent. The soaring trapeze artists, the clowns with their slapstick humor, and the majestic parade of animals created a breathtaking spectacle that filled me with awe and wonder.

Now, decades later, I was eager to share that magical experience with my kids but through a cultural lens that celebrates diversity and Black excellence.

Universoul Circus

The show opened with one of the most memorable characters of the night – The ‘Whistle Man,’ as many affectionately call him.

He wasn’t just part of the show; he was a catalyst, turning spectators into active participants and ensuring that the energy in the big top never dipped.

His piercing whistle cut through the music and the crowd’s cheers, directing our attention and amplifying our excitement. He embodied the spirit of UniverSoul Circus – vibrant, engaging, and deeply connected to the audience.

After The Whistle Man warmed up the crowd, a series of acts showcased the incredible diversity of talent from across the African diaspora and beyond.

It started with a beautiful ballet performance by Power of Love set the tone for the evening with grace and beauty. Their hand-to-hand balancing act was a display of physical prowess and a moving portrayal of trust and partnership

The Hoop Divers from Guinea followed, impressing the audience with their athleticism. Their bodies twisted and contorted as they leaped through hoops stacked impossibly high, each successful jump eliciting cheers from the crowd.

Next came the Morning Doves, an aerial act that combined grace and strength. As they soared above us, their synchronized movements created beautiful patterns, telling a story without uttering a word.

The Havana Night Skaters brought the spirit of Cuba to the ring. Their high-speed roller skating act, performed on a circular platform no bigger than a dining room table, had us on the edge of our seats.

The Zhukau Swing act from Russia took aerial performance to new heights. As they flew through the air and landed on the moving swings with split-second timing, the entire audience held its collective breath.

The Wheel of Death provided heart-stopping thrills. As the massive apparatus spun, the performers ran, jumped, and even skipped rope on both the inside and outside of the wheels. At one point, one of the performers missed while jumping rope and nearly lost his balance. We all gasped as he regained his balance and continued the dangerous act without missing a beat.

The China Soul Flyers brought a touch of the East to the performance. Their acrobatic feats, deeply rooted in Chinese circus traditions, were a beautiful reminder of the global nature of the circus arts.

But my favorite act, and the one that had my kids on the edge of their seats, was the Extreme Riders. As the lights dimmed and the roar of engines filled the air, the anticipation in the tent was palpable. What unfolded was miraculous as five motorcyclists flew through the air while performing acrobatic stunts. The precision, danger, and skill on display were mind-boggling.

The Caribbean Carnivale act was a delight of color and rhythm. Stilt walkers, dancers, and puppeteers transformed the ring into a jubilant party.

What truly set UniverSoul apart was its approach to audience engagement.

Throughout the night, audience members were pulled onto the stage, some eagerly jumping up while others needed a bit of coaxing. Their performances ranged from shy and awkward to surprisingly talented, but all were met with enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

The Whistle Man’s skits with audience volunteers were hilarious, showcasing not just the professionals’ talents but also the hidden stars among us.

One of the highlights was undoubtedly the kids’ dance competition. The energy in the tent skyrocketed as children showed off their moves, each one cheered on by the entire audience. It was heartwarming to see the community come together, supporting these young performers with the same enthusiasm they had for the professionals.

This level of audience participation added an extra layer of excitement and unpredictability to the show. It turned what could have been a passive viewing experience into an interactive celebration, embodying the spirit of community that is central to African American traditions.

One Criticism of UniverSoul Circus

While the show itself was spectacular, there was one aspect that detracted from the overall experience. Throughout the performance, vendors continually moved up and down the aisles, often blocking our view of the acts.

This constant movement was distracting and at times frustrating, as it pulled attention away from the incredible performances happening in the ring.

The issue came to a head when a photographer abruptly stuck a camera in our faces during one of the acts, momentarily ruining our immersion in the show. To make matters worse, he returned later, interrupting us again to try and sell the photo for $10.

Final Thoughts on UniverSoul Circus

As we left the big top that night, I realized that UniverSoul Circus had not only lived up to my childhood memories but had created a new tradition for our family – one that celebrates diversity, talent, and the magic of human achievement.

UniverSoul Circus stands as a testament to the power of representation, community engagement, and the enduring magic of the circus – all while showcasing the incredible talent and unity of the worldwide African diaspora.

It’s a unique experience that celebrates Black culture in all its global diversity while entertaining audiences of all backgrounds, proving that the spirit of the circus is alive and well, evolving with the times while maintaining its core magic.

