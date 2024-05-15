How to Harness Publicity and Grow Your Business

Public relations, otherwise known as PR, is a strategic process for establishing strong connections between brands and target audiences.

Unlike straightforward marketing which focuses directly on sales, savvy PR heightens visibility and spreads brand awareness.

As an entrepreneur looking to amplify your message, the benefits of a focused PR strategy are immense.

The following PR best practices will help you connect with your audience, attract media attention, and build your brand.

Set Clear PR Goals and Follow a Plan

Define precise objectives like increasing social media followers by 15 percent or getting featured in three targeted trade publications per quarter.

Following the RACE planning model keeps efforts organized and on track through continual Research, Action, Communication, and Evaluation.

Re-examine progress each quarter, taking inventory of effective and ineffective tactics so you can double down on what works.

Offer Compelling Brand Narratives

Reporters receive endless pitches daily. Yours must provide value.

Conduct research to uncover the pain points your company solves, inspirational founder stories, or interesting pivots during challenging times.

Focus on what makes you stand out to develop fresh angles that pique journalist interest and offer reader takeaways.

Leverage Email Marketing

Email marketing remains one of the most effective methods for connecting with current and prospective customers.

Use free or low-cost providers like MailChimp to craft professional newsletters that announce product launches, spotlight special promotions, or share company news.

Position your brand as an authority and nurture ongoing relationships.

Getting involved with the right conferences or trade shows puts you directly in front of ripe target audiences.

Sponsorship packages offer prime opportunities to interact with influencers in your market, forge partnerships with complementary brands, and interface one-on-one with potential buyers.

Plus, you can garner media exposure through pre-event PR outreach.

Build Authentic Relationships

Building authentic relationships is the foundation of any PR strategy.

Identify key stakeholders like prominent reporters, industry executives or influencers and foster sincere connections that generate word-of-mouth buzz.

Remember, relationships should be mutually beneficial so be sure to offer value to whomever you’re reaching out to.

PR Can Propel Your Business

When deployed strategically, PR is an important tool to propel your business to the next level.

If you need help with your PR strategy, contact Mocha Man Productions.