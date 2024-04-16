2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum Review

I have a family of seven – my wife, five children (ages 12 -23), and me. Of course, I cannot forget my two dogs – a German Shepherd and a Pit Bull.

As you can imagine, packing everyone and everything we need for a weekend road trip can be chaotic.

Our trusty 2023 Toyota Highlander has served us well, but it is starting to feel a little cramped with two sons close to six feet tall.

Toyota decided to give families like mine a bit more space with the all-new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum.

Toyota designed the Grand Highlander to bridge the gap between the popular Highlander and the larger, truck-based Sequoia.

They listened to our cries for a comfortable, fuel-efficient three-row SUV that could handle the chaos of a large family without compromising on style or power.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum Exterior

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum maintains the Highlander’s basic silhouette but stretches it for a more commanding presence.

The Platinum trim adds chrome accents, a panoramic moonroof, and 20-inch wheels that fill the arches nicely.

The LED headlights with a distinctive swoosh and the three-dimensional taillights elevate the look from ordinary to upscale.

While not exactly sporty, the Grand Highlander exudes a sophisticated, family-oriented vibe.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum Interior

Stepping inside the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum is like entering a luxurious haven.

The perforated leather seats are heated and ventilated, with the driver’s seat offering power adjustments and memory settings.

The second-row captain’s chairs are equally comfortable, with ample legroom and the ability to slide and recline.

Unlike many SUVs, the Grand Highlander’s third-row seats are genuinely adult-friendly, with enough headroom and legroom for even teenagers to ride comfortably on long trips.

This is a massive upgrade from the cramped quarters in my 2023 Highlander.

Cargo space is equally impressive.

With the third row folded, there’s enough room for suitcases, sports equipment, or a week’s worth of groceries.

With all the seats in use, there’s still a decent amount of cargo space for smaller bags and essentials.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum Technology & Safety

The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is easy to use, with crisp graphics and a user-friendly interface.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, and the 14-speaker JBL sound system delivers rich, immersive audio.

The Platinum trim includes a wireless charging pad, a head-up display, and a rear entertainment system with two screens to keep the kids occupied on long journeys.

The Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum also comes loaded with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a suite of advanced safety features.

This includes pre-collision with automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum Performance

The Grand Highlander Hybrid Max is equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged hybrid engine producing 362 horsepower.

The acceleration is smooth and effortless, thanks to the seamless integration of the electric motor and gasoline engine.

The hybrid system offers a smooth and quiet driving experience.

There’s very little engine noise, and the transition between electric and gas power is barely noticeable.

But the real win here is the fuel efficiency.

I averaged an impressive 27 mpg in combined driving, which is outstanding for a vehicle of this size and power.

This translates to fewer trips to the gas station and significant savings on fuel costs, especially with today’s gas prices.

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum is a Great SUV for Growing Families

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum isn’t just a bigger Highlander; it’s a game-changer for families who need space, comfort, and efficiency.

It offers exceptional fuel economy, a powerful yet refined driving experience, and technology features to keep everyone entertained and safe.

If you have a growing family and are searching for an SUV with a nice blend of space, comfort, efficiency, and style, then look no further than the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum.

Price as tested: $59,935

