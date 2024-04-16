2024 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Premium Plus Review

The compact SUV segment is overflowing with options.

Each one promises practicality, efficiency, and a modicum of capability.

For those who crave a little more excitement in their daily drive, the 2024 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Premium Plus stands out.

The sleek sculpted hood and tapered roofline inject a dose of sporty elegance and the signature Mazda grille ties it all together, creating a look that’s both sophisticated and adventurous.

But the best thing about the CX-50 is that it injects the thrill of Mazda’s signature “Zoom Zoom” that left me wanting more time behind the wheel.

2024 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Premium Plus Interior

The interior features high-quality materials with a focus on driver-centric ergonomics.

Soft-touch plastics and contrast stitching create a premium feel that rivals German offerings.

The front seats are supportive and comfortable, with ample legroom and headroom.

The rear seats offer decent legroom for adults, and the large windows provide a sense of openess.

Cargo space is sufficient for most weekend adventures, but if you need to haul something like a mountain bike, you will have to fold down the rear seats to expand the capacity.

2024 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Premium Plus Performance

On the road is where the 2024 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Premium Plus truly comes alive.

The 2.5-liter turbocharged 256 horsepower engine propels the SUV from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds.

The 6-speed automatic transmission is a perfect partner, delivering smooth shifts and responsive gear changes.

Merging onto highways and overtaking slower traffic is effortless.

The all-wheel-drive system with selectable drive modes inspires confidence on any terrain, from city streets to light off-road trails.

But the real magic lies in the handling.

Unlike some bulky SUVs, the CX-50 is nimble and responsive.

The steering is precise and communicative, giving you a true connection to the road.

2024 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Premium Plus Safety

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the CX-50 its highest rating of “Top Safety Pick+” and for good reason.

The CX-50 boasts a suite of driver-assistance features, including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning with lane-keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

2024 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Premium Plus is a Fun SUV

The 2024 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Premium Plus is a daily driver with a wild streak.

It’s for those who crave a vehicle that delivers an exhilarating driving experience without sacrificing comfort or practicality.

